Jameson Williams Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night football.
After scoring on a 70-yard-touchdown, the former first round draft pick dunked the football through the uprights.
For his decision to honor Calvin Johnson, the speedy wideout is now lighter $14,069.
“Huge. Yeah, he’s something else," said Jared Goff, after a convincing 42-29 win in primetime. "He’s a one-play touchdown guy and I know he strikes fear in every team we play, they’re going to see that and it’s going to strike even more fear. So, he’s a stud and we’re lucky to have him.”
Levi Onwuzurike was also docked 13,849 for roughing the passer.
More: What Lions Must Improve Immediately
Goff does not get frazzled
Prior to going 18-for-18 against the Seahawks, there had been talk about Goff's slow start to the 2024 season.
After Detroit's win, Dan Campbell expressed he had a good feeling the veteran quarterback would play well on Monday Night Football
“Yeah, you’re going to feel good about a performance like this," Campbell said. "I don’t want to speak for Jared, but I would be willing to bet somewhere in there, he knew that he was going to have a good game. He just did, because I felt like last week was his get back to balance, get back to center. Take what’s there, be smart with the football, play fast, play efficient. ... And so I felt like after last week, this is going to be the week, like alright, now he finds that happy balance and man, he really did, he came alive.
"But he doesn’t get frazzled by stuff like that," Campbell continued. "He’s no different than anybody else, he just goes to work. He hones in on the details, he puts the work in on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays, and he’s meticulous with the game plan and he doesn’t worry about anything else. He trusts that what he does in practice is going to show up in the games and it happens that way for him.”