What Lions Must Immediately Improve After Four Games
The Detroit Lions are 3-1 through the first quarter of the season.
With players getting the benefit of rest during this bye week, Detroit has an opportunity to conduct self-scouting measures and analyze areas where growth is needed. With the Dallas Cowboys looming in Week 6, Detroit will need to emerge from the week off ready to battle with the perennial playoff team.
Though the strong start is both expected and encouraging, there are still elements of their game where improvement can be welcomed.
Here are two areas, one on offense and one on defense, where the Lions can improve quickly coming out of the bye week.
Avoiding penalties in coverage
A big area of concern for the Lions entering the season was the secondary, and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it promptly with multiple additions. Gone were Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs, with Terrion Arnold, Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson entering the fold.
Through four games, the results have been a mixed bag. Davis has been a nice fit from a physicality standpoint, as his style of play meshes nicely with Aaron Glenn's defensive style. However, he has allowed a passer rating of 118.9 on throws in his direction, and he's allowed an opposing completion percentage of 70.6.
Arnold, meanwhile, has drawn eight penalties through four games. The rookie is similar to Davis in that he plays with plenty of physicality, but his approach to coverage and use of his hands must be tightened up.
Some of the penalties that the secondary has drawn have been on the softer side, but the overall consensus points to Arnold struggling to keep his hands off of receivers at the catch point.
Some of these issues will be improved naturally, as playing together in the back end along with safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch will generate chemistry as the unit gels together. However, the penalties in particular are cause for concern.
With the Lions set to see talented receiving corps across the division in Minnesota, Chicago and Green Bay, these struggles could certainly come back to haunt them in the future. As a result, improving technique should be a point of emphasis.
Offensive consistency
Before a Week 4 shootout against Seattle, the Lions have struggled to generate a consistent flow on offense. The run game has had plenty of moments, but the unit as a whole has struggled to consistently move down the field and put up points.
Against the Buccaneers in Week 2, the Lions scored just one touchdown on seven total trips to the red zone. This struck fear in supporters, as the difficulties were uncharacteristic of the team's usually dominant offense under Ben Johnson.
We've seen steps being taken in this area, as each of the last two week's have featured the Lions utilizing a creative trick play inside the 20-yard line.
The offense has hit some big plays down the field, but there still seems to be some meat left on the bone. Jameson Williams' presence has generated explosive plays in the passing game, so this is an element that the Lions can continue to utilize.
Quarterback Jared Goff has also had some struggles with consistency. That wasn't an issue in Week 4, as he did not throw an incompletion, but had thrown interceptions in each of the three previous game.
If Week 4 is any indication, the Lions have found a groove offensively. However, they will be tasked with replicating that consistency week in and week out as they pursue their goals of being a championship team.