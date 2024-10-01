Jameson Williams Is Engine for Unstoppable Lions Offense
The Detroit Lions’ offense, a top-five unit in 2023, recaptured its mojo on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. And, key to that happening – to no surprise – was a bounce-back effort from signal-caller Jared Goff, the proverbial “straw that stirs the drink” for the Lions offensively.
Goff, who had a largely underwhelming start to his 2024 campaign with more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) through three games, produced his finest performance of the young season in Week 4.
The veteran quarterback was literally perfect, finishing the primetime tilt a peerless 18-of-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns through the air. It was good for the most pass attempts without an incompletion in a single game in NFL history.
Goff didn't just contribute as a passer during the Monday Night Football tilt, either. He also caught a touchdown in the third quarter – his first career TD reception as an NFL player – as part of a double-reverse pass drawn up by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. As part of the perfectly executed play, Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took on the role of quarterback and tossed a 7-yard strike to Goff. It was good for the first ever touchdown throw of St. Brown's football playing career.
"That play has been in (the playbook) for a long time," Goff said of the trick play after the game. "We've never gotten to the right situation for it to be called. I think we have called it before, but it just wasn't the right look and I got out of it.”
St. Brown was also the recipient of a touchdown pass from Goff later in the contest. Subsequently, Detroit became the first team in league history to have two players throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and record a perfect completion percentage in the same game.
As a whole, the Lions avoided settling for a single field goal, accounted for six touchdowns and rid themselves of their red-zone shortcomings by going a perfect five-for-five in the aforementioned area. Prior to the Week 4 affair, Goff & Co. had failed to produce more than 20 points in regulation, were averaging only 20.7 points per game and had converted their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns just 38.7 percent of the time (the seventh-lowest percentage in the NFL).
Monday's offensive outburst was certainly a return to form (and then some) for both Goff and Johnson's unit, which needed every one of those scores to snap their six-game losing streak against the Seahawks.
“I don't want to speak for Jared, but I would be willing to bet somewhere in there, he knew that he was going to have a good game,” Dan Campbell said of his veteran passer's Week 4 performance. “I felt like last week was his get back to balance, get back to center. Take what’s there, be smart with the football, play fast, play efficient, and before (it was), ‘Maybe I’m trying to do more than I need to do.’ … And so I felt like, after last week, this is going to be the week, like all right, now he finds that happy balance and man, he really did. He came alive.”
Goff definitely “came alive” against Seattle, and was aided in his efforts by a number of explosive plays (i.e. Jameson Williams’ 70-yard TD catch in the third quarter) and Detroit's ever reliable ground game. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the Lions’ backfield Monday, with 14 carries for 78 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, David Montgomery contributed another score on the ground in the winning effort.
Williams has come into his own for the Lions this season, notching 13 catches for 289 yards and two scores through four games. With his game maturing, the Lions' engine has the throttle needed to become an unstoppable force.
"It felt good. It was (Cover) Zero, I kind of knew as soon as I broke that it was gonna be there," Williams said. "And it was right there, I just had to finish. Just go, open up, get to the end zone."
Montgomery also had a memorable reception in the third quarter, during which he looked like former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch and bounced off four defenders en route to gaining 40 yards.
"You find a better back than those two guys in the league right now. I can't name one,” Goff said of Montgomery and Gibbs in the postgame. “They are playing their tail off. David, in particular on that (40-yard) play, being able to check it down to him and he gets a 30-or-40-yard gain or something like that is pretty special.”
All together, Detroit amassed 389 total yards, a staggering 7.8 yards per play and a season-high 42 points on Monday night against the Seahawks.
Goff & Co. were on point all night long, and going into their Week 5 bye, can feel real good about the offense and where it stands for the first time this season.
Johnson's unit has finally shifted into gear, which should have opposing defenses everywhere on high alert.