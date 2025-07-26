Jameson Williams Is Just Starting to Begin to Tap Into Potential
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has certainly caught the attention of the younger wideouts on the roster.
With his energetic celebrations and consistent energy, the former first-round pick has demonstrated consistent growth in the early portion of training camp.
His routes are much crisper, the mental errors have decreased and he has improved drastically as a pass-catcher.
When asked by Lions OnSI what were the points of emphasis the coaching staff wanted to see from the speedy wideout, Dan Campbell brought it again back to blocking.
“We were watching it last night, we were watching one-on-one reps as a staff again. Watching the team as a collective, whole staff. Just to watch his development, the discipline of his routes, the strength that he’s obtained, the explosiveness. He’s starting to figure it out now, he’s starting to figure out what he can do. He’s much more detailed, so he’s beginning to tap into what he really has, but he’s just gotten there," Campbell said. "He’s still got so much room to grow.
"So, man, don’t let the run game stuff slip. You’re still a head-hunter, he’s always been," Campbell commented further. "That’s one of the things that I loved about him when he was coming out. Of course we want that ascension, that’s what you do, but man, don’t let that part of it slip because we’ve got some runners that take it to the house, so do your job.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly is no stranger to what Williams can accomplish. When asked, Detroit's top receiver indicated he had certainly been asked about his teammate quite a bit over the past few seasons.
"He's doing great. Jamo just keeps getting better. I feel like I get the Jamo question every year, you guys don't let it go," St. Brown said. "This is my fourth year answering, 'How is Jamo doing?' It's gonna be the same answer every year, he's doing great. He's gotten better every year in this league. You guys know who Jamo is now. Jamo is Jamo, he's fast, you guys know that, he's gonna make plays. We're happy to have him on our team, he's a beast."
With Detroit also featuring a slew of young wideouts, many have marveled at the vast skill set Williams brings to the table.
"Obviously, as a wideout, extremely talented. He's got every piece that you want in a receiver, the speed, the size, the hands," Isaac TeSlaa said. "I think the best part of him is the energy he brings to practice every day. He makes a play, he's throwing the ball. Obviously, you can't do that in a game, it's gonna be a delay of game. Just that energy, he's always talking crap to the DBs, he's just always bringing it. I appreciate that and feel like I can learn that from him."
The former Alabama wideout did not dive deeply into his season goals this year, just noting he wants to be part of a winning NFL football team.
"Nah, I don't really set goals," said Williams. "My goal was to make it to the NFL, now I've got to win. That's my goal, win."
Part of the reason Detroit's wideouts have grown and showcased development is the competitive nature of practice and the growth of the defensive backs as well.
"Our DBs, you know, they're aggressive, and they want to go against the best guys. We’ve got the best guys, so, they're so aggressive going toward us," said Williams. "We can help them as much as they help us. It's like a back-and-forth thing. We're helping each other get better every day.”