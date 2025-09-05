Jameson Williams ‘Locked In’ Entering 2025 Season
Jameson Williams has always had speed that few defenders can match.
Now, heading into his fourth NFL season, the Detroit Lions wide receiver believes he has supplemented that explosiveness with the polish needed to become one of the league’s most complete pass-catchers.
The 2022 first-round pick is coming off a breakout campaign in which he exceeded 1,000 receiving yards for the first time, finishing with 58 catches for 1,001 yards and averaging a staggering 17.3 yards per reception. That production, paired with his improved versatility as a receiver, has Williams brimming with confidence.
“Now coaches are using me in different ways,” the fourth-year wideout told reporters Thursday. “So, it’s a lot more ways I’m being used. And I’m just locked in on everything – route-running, details, splits, speed control, a lot of things like that.”
Much of this optimism from Williams stems from his comfort level in new offensive coordinator John Morton’s system.
Known for scheming explosive plays, Morton’s offense appears to be built perfectly for a weapon like Williams. The Alabama product believes it will create new opportunities not just for himself, but for the entire Lions attack.
Detroit’s coaching staff has also taken notice of the strides Williams has made.
Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery recently praised the 24-year-old’s commitment to strengthening his body in the offseason, an adjustment that has paid immediate dividends.
“He’s gotten a lot stronger. There were a couple of carrots dangled to get stronger,” Montgomery said of the ex-Crimson Tide receiver. “To be able to get out of the breaks, you’ve got to have stronger lower quarters. And, man, he came back, and I could immediately see the difference in his body type, but also his movement skills. It became not just explosive, but it became to a point where now I can go be explosive and still stop on a dime.”
Montgomery also highlighted Williams’ improved ability to stop, start and change direction – an area of improvement that makes him a much bigger threat to opposing defenses.
“When you’re able to slam on brakes and then you’re able to turn at the top with lower pad level and some of the details he’s doing with his arms and keeping them tighter and running through cuts, all you’ve got to do is ask right now (and Williams will do this),” Montgomery added.
For the Lions, Williams’ development comes at the perfect time.
With Jared Goff leading a balanced offense and a deep group of skill players around him, Williams is in position to be an integral component of Detroit’s passing game.
And if his strong offseason carries into Sundays, the speedster certainly could emerge as one of the NFL’s most dynamic wideouts in 2025.