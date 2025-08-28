Jameson Williams 'Loves' Dan Campbell: 'He's Never Given Up on Me'
Jameson Williams has always been one of the most electrifying talents on the Detroit Lions’ roster.
His speed, explosiveness and ability to stretch the field have made him a game-changer when he’s suited up.
However, as Williams enters the 2025 NFL season, the conversation around him isn’t just about what he can do between the lines. Instead, it’s also about how far he’s come off the field.
The 24-year-old wide receiver is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2024, during which he also posted a career-best 58 receptions and eight total touchdowns.
He played a crucial role in Detroit’s league-leading 564-point offense, validating the potential that made him a first-round pick.
Yet, Williams’ journey has been far from a smooth one. Early in his career, suspensions and injuries raised questions about whether he would ever consistently fulfill that promise.
From a torn ACL that derailed most of his rookie season, to suspensions for gambling and a PED violation, and even a police incident involving an unregistered gun, Williams’ first three years were turbulent. He missed 18 games across those seasons, and the narrative began to shift from his upside to whether the Lions could count on him long term.
Now, Williams is determined to prove he’s turned the corner. He credits his growth to both his personal maturation and the unwavering support of Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
“Yeah, I think so,” Williams said, when asked by Channel 7’s Brad Galli if his voice in the locker room is louder than ever. “It’s just me growing up, you know, just becoming a slight vet in the league. Things just turned the corner, and things just got better for me. Not even just on the football side. Like I said, just growing up and maturing and everything. Everything’s just falling in the right place, and you just got to take the right steps and follow the right people, be with the right coaches. Coach Dan, he’s an awesome coach. I’ve been through some troubles. I’ve been through a lot of stuff, he’s never given up on me and I love him for that”.
Campbell’s belief in Williams – never publicly doubting him despite his mistakes – helped stabilize the young receiver during turbulent times.
Williams also pointed to former Lions backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as another key influence, someone who constantly reminded him to stay focused.
“Playing football was one thing, but doing other things was maybe something else to me,” Williams admitted to Galli. “But, I always loved the game. I never stepped away from the game. I love the game so much that I would do anything to play the game.”
That love is evident now more than ever.
Williams embraces his responsibility as a role model, understanding that kids look up to him and see his journey as inspiration.
“You can’t make the wrong move because those kids want to be you,” he said. “They want to be in your shoes. They want to grow up and get college offers and go to Alabama and ball and make it to the NFL, too. So, you just got to stay on the right path for things like that.”
As for on-field expectations for the fourth-year wideout, the Lions’ offensive staff, including coordinator John Morton, expect Williams to have an even better season in 2025.
Yet, for Williams, his personal goals hardly involve just improving his stats.
“Man, I guess just more catches, more targets, more yards, you know, more touchdowns – and more wins. That’s the main thing, I think more wins,” the former Crimson Tide receiver said.
Perhaps most telling of Williams’ increased maturity, though, is how he now frames his role.
He no longer defines success solely by highlight plays or gaudy numbers. Instead, it’s about effort, accountability, and being there for his teammates.
“I love going out there and playing for my brothers, blocking for my brothers, converting for my brothers, third down, first down, second down, fourth down, it doesn’t matter what it is,” Williams expressed. “Just having the thrill of going out there and playing with my brothers is the main thing to me.”
With Campbell’s steady guidance, and assistants like receivers coach Scottie Montgomery helping refine his game, Williams has found a much-needed balance between his natural ability and the discipline needed to excel.
If his breakout 2024 season was any indication, the Lions may be seeing the emergence of not just a star receiver, but a young man who has finally come into his own both on and off the field.