Notes: Jameson Williams Not Lions Only Bold Trade Up Attempt
The Detroit Lions' biggest move to date in the NFL draft under Brad Holmes was to trade up 20 spots in the first round to select wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Using the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 draft acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, Holmes built a package to move up and secure the speedy wideout. While that is the biggest move, Detroit's fifth-year general manager admitted that he's attempted to make other moves to go up in the draft.
"I know we did the Jameson Williams trade that was pretty far up there from where we were at," Holmes said Thursday. "That hasn't been the only year that we've attempted to do that, not at that specific position, but just for a player. And it takes two people to do a trade and there's some teams that just don't want to go that far back and so it takes two."
Williams has dealt with plenty of adversity through injuries and suspensions, but had a breakout third season. He totaled 1,001 receiving yards last season, one of several career-best marks he recorded in his third NFL season.
