Jameson Williams: Nobody Messing With Detroit Lions
In a new video from the Detroit Lions' social media team, several members of the organization shared their most anticipated matchup for the 2025 season.
With the schedule officially released, the team now knows its path forward through the 2025 campaign. It begins with a matchup at Lambeau Field, ends with a trip to Soldier Field and will feature 11 games against teams that made the postseason last year.
The social media team placed each of the opponent's logos on a table and allowed for the players to select their preferred matchup as they walked by.
Wide reciever Jameson Williams did not pick up any of the logos, instead making a proclimation.
"Ain't nobody messing with us, bro," Williams said. "Make sure you put that on video, too."
For defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the matchup against Pittsburgh in Week 16 is the most exciting matchup because he will get to cross paths with former Michigan teammate and Steelers defensive lineman Julius Welschof.
Running back David Montgomery picked the Week 5 matchup with the Bengals, stating, "If you know, you know. This one's personal."
New defensive back D.J. Reed took his time going through the logos, eventually picking up every single one.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is excited for the team's Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, as he grew up in Texas. Quarterback Hendon Hooker also selected the Cowboys.
Newly signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen selected the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, as both are among his former teams.
In the same vein, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor selected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who he played six seasons for prior to coming to Detroit.
Defensive back Morice Norris was among the players to select the Commanders, stating, "We need that," referring to revenge after last season's playoff loss.
First-round pick Tyleik Williams picked the Minnesota Vikings, as the division rival selected his college roommate Donovan Jackson with their first-round pick
Multiple players were excited to take on the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, including Malcolm Rodriguez and offensive lineman Kayode Awosika.
Players to select the Kansas City Chiefs included wide receiver Ronnie Bell, tight end Kenny Yeboah and cornerback Khalil Dorsey. Bell is particuarly excited about the Week 6 matchup because he is a Missouri native.
Bell and Rakestraw were not the only players to pick their hometown teams. Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, who grew up in Pittsburgh, picked the Steelers.
Defensive lineman Isaac Uwku, a Maryland native, picked the Commanders and Ravens.
A pair of rookies, offensive lineman Miles Frazier and defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein, each lifted all the logos. This indicates they're excited for all the matchups.
Veteran offensive lineman Jamarco Jones picked the Bears, who are coached by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.