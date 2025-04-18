Detroit Lions Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, dominating the regular season and securing the NFC’s top seed with a 15-2 record. Despite falling short of a Super Bowl berth, Detroit enters the 2025 NFL Draft with a loaded roster, an elite offense, and a few key areas on defense still in need of reinforcement.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions steamrolled their way to a 15-2 record, finishing atop the NFC North and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference. However, their historic season came to a disappointing end with a stunning Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, dashing hopes of the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
Detroit boasted the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging a staggering 33.2 points per game. They also ranked second in both total yards (409.5 per game) and passing yards (263.2 per game), powered by one of the most efficient play-action attacks in the NFL. The ground game was equally formidable, as the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery helped the Lions post the sixth-most rushing yards per game (146.8).
Defensively, the Lions held their own, ranking seventh in points allowed (20.1 per game) and 13th in total yards surrendered (342.8 per game). While their secondary gave up the third-most passing yards (244 per game), that stat was largely skewed by game scripts where opponents were forced to air it out while playing from behind. Detroit’s run defense was elite, giving up just 98.4 rushing yards per game—the fifth-best mark in the league.
Starting Offense:
QB Jared Goff
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Jameson Williams
TE Sam LaPorta
Detroit has one of the most complete rosters and boasts one of the best core of skill-position players in the NFL. While they could use another pass-catcher in the wide receiver room, Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as one of the top wideouts in fantasy football, and Jameson Williams took a massive next step in 2024. In PPR formats, St. Brown was the WR3 while Williams finished as the WR22 despite missing a couple of games. However, the team’s third option, Tim Patrick, wasn’t fantasy relevant outside of a few outlier weeks, finishing as the WR83. Tight end Sam LaPorta didn’t quite live up to expectations but still put together a more than serviceable campaign, finishing as the TE8.
Jared Goff provided fantasy owners with massive value. After being drafted as the QB13 in most formats, the veteran tallied the sixth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks, delivering big dividends. His 37 passing touchdowns were fourth in the NFL.
At the running back position, Gibbs has proven that he is going to be a top-tier fantasy asset for years to come after barely squeaking out Saquon Barkley for the spot at the position in PPR formats, though he did play in one more game. However, what makes Gibbs so special is that he was able to do that despite the presence of another top-20 running back in Detroit’s backfield. David Montgomery was the RB18 and vultured 185 carries, 36 receptions, and 12 rushing touchdowns from Gibbs’ potential final stat line. Gibbs should be viewed as a top-three running back heading into 2025 fantasy football seasons.
Given their offensive success, Detroit’s biggest holes are on the defensive side of the football. They need another edge rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson, but they could also use a run-stuffing defensive tackle or linebacker. The safety position could be another priority for the club as they gear up for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 28th
Round 2: 60th
Round 3: 102nd
Round 4: 130th
Round 6: 196th, 228th
Round 7: 244th
In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Detroit Lions selected a very talented pass rusher with the No. 28 pick: Marshall’s Mike Green.
This is the lowest I’ve had Green mocked and the Lions would be thrilled to land the nation’s sack leader this late in the first round. Detroit is one of the most complete teams in the NFL but following Aidian Hutchinson’s injury last season, it became evident that the Lions needed another dominant pass rusher. Green would provide a spark for a team looking to win their first Super Bowl.
In the second round, the Lions could go various directions but with Dan Campbell leading this club, I could see them targeting a linebacker. UCLA’s Nick Schwesinger brings a dynamic presence to the second level, particularly with his instinctive downhill pursuit, which could be a valuable asset to Detroit’s defensive front. The impending expiration of Alex Anzalone’s contract and limited depth beyond him and Jack Campbell highlight a clear need for additional reinforcements at the position.
Later in the draft, don’t be surprised if the Lions target a wide receiver, a big defensive lineman, and secondary reinforcements.
