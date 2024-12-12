Jameson Williams Reacts to Joe Burrow Being Robbed
A troubling trend has developed across the world of professional sports, as recent reports have surfaced regarding burglaries of homes belonging to star athletes.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the latest victim, as his home was burglarized while his team was playing in Dallas on Monday. Others across the league to be victims of this include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams said that the players have been alerted to this and are focused on remaining safe.
“Yeah, I think our guy sent out a message to us, ‘Just be safe, it’s that time of the year,'" Williams said. "Just be safe and take care of yourself.”
According to the New York Times, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether or not these burglaries are part of a targeted attack. The NFL reportedly sent out a memo on Nov. 20 explaining that these attacks were targeted at professional athletes on game days.
Williams spoke on the troubling nature of recent events on Thurdsay, advocating for caution for athletes.
"Yeah, you know, cause some people just don’t have respect or things like that for people who do stuff for their city," Williams explained. "It’s kind of weird, so you’ve just always got to watch your surroundings and be safe at all times.”
Burrow spoke on the situation Wednesday, stating that his privacy was violated as a result of the incident.
"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow told local reporters. "We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."
Relationship with Dave Fipp
Williams' natural enthusiasm and love for the game has endeared him to his teammates as well as the coaching staff. In particular, he has struck up a good relationship with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.
On Thursday, Fipp explained that his affinity for Williams has stemmed from watching the young player mature and find his footing amidst the ups and downs he's encountered since entering the league.
"I just know that Jamo is a guy who was playing at Alabama, and he gave himself up for the good of the team by playing on special teams when he probably doesn’t have to. I know that’s a lot of (former Alabama Head Coach) Nick Saban’s doing too and that’s kind of what they do there," Fipp said. "But the guy’s a competitor and he loves playing. He’s not unlike all of us or at least like myself. He’s had his ups and downs and he’s probably taken his wrong turns, and I think that you’re rooting for guys to end up finding their way, grow up, use this game as an avenue to get to some place that they probably never would have been."
Fipp has appreciated the Alabama product's passion for playing the game, which is displayed routinely to the coaches during practice and in games.
"For me, it’s really just been the process of watching him mature and grow and learn, learn from his mistakes," Fipp said. "But this game’s really provided him an opportunity to do that and yeah, I love the way he plays the game, I love what the game means to him, he’s shown that by how he operates at practice, how fast he practices, how fast he plays in a game, the fact that he wants to go back there and return punts. So, I would say that’s kind of my relationship with him.”
Alabama fails to earn spot in College Football Playoffs
Williams said that his alma mater, Alabama, should be in the field for the college football playoff despite its 9-3 record. The Crimson Tide do have a win over No. 2 Georgia on their resume, Williams believed their strength of schedule should've earned them a bid.
“I don’t really want to talk about it. We’re supposed to be in the playoffs though. We beat the teams that are in the playoffs, so why are we not in the playoffs," Williams said. "It’s kind of like the NFL, though, win your division and get in the playoffs. We’ll be back next year, we’re not tripping too much.”
On the subject of college football, Williams also discussed the impact of Michigan football adding talented five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Williams has watched the talented incoming freshman, and thinks he will fit nicely with the Wolverines.
"I think he's a real good kid. I think I watched him last year when he played Cass Tech. I went to the game, I think it was the game to go to state," Williams explained. "Real great passer. I love his game. He comes from Detroit. It's hard to play in Detroit. I didn't get a chance to watch him this year, but I watched the film, his stuff on Instagram, the highlights. He's a great addition to the offense, and I feel like he can take them far."