Joe Burrow Addresses Home Robbery Following Return From Cowboys Victory
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned home early Tuesday morning to a birthday present no one wants. The star quarterback's home got broken into while the Bengals were on the road for their win against the Cowboys.
He addressed the situation with the media on Wednesday night. Burrow joins Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as the latest NFL stars to have their homes robbed this season. The break-in occurred between 2:30 p.m. and shortly after 8 p.m. ET Monday, the police report states.
"Feel like I'll start out by saying something before any questions today," Burrow said to lead the press conference. "So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that's all I got to say about that."
The investigation is still ongoing as of this writing, with police getting notified by model Olivia Ponton and her mother.
“Our investigators are exploring every avenue,” public information officer Kyla Woods said about the situation.
Police noted Ponton is Burrow's employee in their incident report. All of this surfacing after a complete breach of his privacy.
"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with in my entire career," Burrow concluded. "Still learning, but I understand it's the life that we choose, doesn't make it any any easier to deal with."
