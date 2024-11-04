Latest Lions Trade Buzz: Update on Za'Darius Smith, Maxx Crosby
The Detroit Lions are likely currently negotiating the trade terms to acquire Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
On Sunday, a report surfaced indicating the Lions and Browns were nearing a deal that would send the 32-year-old to Motown.
Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show" Monday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared what he has been hearing about where the negotiations stood, a little more than 24 hours prior to the NFL trade deadline.
"We’ll use Za’Darius Smith. Do I think the Lions and Browns have had significant talks? Yeah. Do I think they have agreed on compensation? No. I think they’re still arguing about that," said Schefter. "Could there be another team that steps in? Yes. Do I think, ultimately, the Browns and Lions will figure out a way to get it done? I do.
"But things change, you never know. But I think there have been enough conversations. You can go on with almost every player. Teams are checking in on all these guys. ‘Hey, any interest in this? No? Yes?’ There are always teams checking in, just to kind of get a feel because they don’t want to miss a way to try to upgrade their roster, whether they’re acquiring a player or draft pick compensation," Schefter commented further. "We could look at the teams right now with two wins and say would any of those teams be in the market to move on and trade some players to get draft pick compensation? You know the winning teams want to upgrade. So that’s sort of where we’re at, with teams continuing to check in with one another.”
Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby expressed frustration following the Raiders' latest disappointing loss to the Bengals. Currently, the Raiders sit with a 2-7 record and have made wholesale staff changes to the offense.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The Raiders have already moved Davante Adams, and have told teams they’ll listen to offers, but they aren’t actively shopping anyone. I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby, who’s the only guy left from the locker-room-leadership troika (Adams and Josh Jacobs were the other two) that owner Mark Davis leaned on as he made big organizational decisions last year."
Detroit has done their due diligence on Crosby, as Brad Holmes has made calls to the Raiders to inquire about what it would cost to trade for the All-Pro defensive lineman.
