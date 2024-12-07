Notes: How Serious Is Jared Goff's MVP Candidacy?
The Detroit Lions are tied for the NFL's best record, and as a result have captivated the national audience. A big reason for their success has been the performance of quarterback Jared Goff.
Through the season's first 13 games, Goff has thrown for 3,265 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ranks third in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns, lending creedence to the belief that he is among the best passers in the NFL.
On Friday, following the Lions' 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers, Fox Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright made a bold claim about Goff being in the running for awards at the end of the season.
"I think Jared Goff's gonna win the MVP. I'm not being a smart-ass, I'm not being sarcastic, and I'm gonna lay out how it's gonna go," Wright said on 'First Things First' Friday. "I'm not saying I think he should or he would be mine right now. I'm saying I text my gambling group chat today, 'You can get Goff at 10-1 (odds) and I love it.' I think it's down to 8-1 now and here's why."
Wright has been critical of Goff in the past, calling him a civilian when contrasting him to other quarterbacks viewed as superheroes due to their abilities. However, on Friday, Wright proclaimed that he will beat out the likes of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for the most prestigious individual award.
For reference, Barkley has rushed for 1,499 yards on the season and currently has the secondbest odds to win the award at (+400) via FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, Goff will have the ability to take on the player with the best odds, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (-250), in a Week 15 matchup at Ford Field.
Wright believes Goff will defeat Allen, and the victory paired with Goff having better numbers through the air will be enough to propel him over the top to win the award. Currently, Goff has the fourth-best odds to win the MVP award at (+1200), via FanDuel Sportsbook, behind Allen, Barkley and Lamar Jackson (+900).
"I think (Barkley) has got a couple things working against him. One is the one tough game they have, I think Pittsburgh might be able to hold him down a bit. And the other teams are so bad, I think they're gonna keep his usage low," Wright said. "So I don't think he's gonna break the record, and I think Goff's gonna beat Allen. And then the last Monday Night Football game of the year is Jared Goff against San Francisco, and he's gonna have the national stage all to himself before Week 18 when guys rest or whatever. I think he's gonna win MVP and when he does, we should all give him a round of applause. I think he should win it."
