Jameson Williams Won't Face NFL Suspension For Gun Possession Matter
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not face discipline from the NFL stemming from an incident in October, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Williams was the passenger in a car pulled over for speeding in early October, and during the stop police officers found two guns in the car. One was registered to Williams' brother, while the other was registered to Williams himself. At the time, Williams did not have the permit to carry the weapon.
He was handcuffed during the incident but eventually released. He did not face charges, and a warrant for his arrest was denied by Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy.
The league does not typically require criminal conviction to enforce discipline, and the league's personal conduct policy indicates that players can face suspensions for illegal possession of weapons.
Williams is entering his fourth year in the league, and the Lions will have to make a decision as to whether or not they will pick up his fifth-year option prior to the deadline in May.
He has served two suspensions during his career. The first came in 2023 when he missed the first four games for violating the league's gambling policy, and the second came in 2024 when he was suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is coming off an excellent 2024 season. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and scored seven touchdowns, establishing himself as an elite downfield threat. He scored on a 61-yard end-around in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders.
In his career, Williams has totaled 83 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns.
