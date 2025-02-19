All Lions

Jameson Williams Won't Face NFL Suspension For Gun Possession Matter

Williams will not be subject to NFL discipline for October incident.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not face discipline from the NFL stemming from an incident in October, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Williams was the passenger in a car pulled over for speeding in early October, and during the stop police officers found two guns in the car. One was registered to Williams' brother, while the other was registered to Williams himself. At the time, Williams did not have the permit to carry the weapon.

He was handcuffed during the incident but eventually released. He did not face charges, and a warrant for his arrest was denied by Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The league does not typically require criminal conviction to enforce discipline, and the league's personal conduct policy indicates that players can face suspensions for illegal possession of weapons.

Williams is entering his fourth year in the league, and the Lions will have to make a decision as to whether or not they will pick up his fifth-year option prior to the deadline in May.

He has served two suspensions during his career. The first came in 2023 when he missed the first four games for violating the league's gambling policy, and the second came in 2024 when he was suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is coming off an excellent 2024 season. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and scored seven touchdowns, establishing himself as an elite downfield threat. He scored on a 61-yard end-around in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders.

In his career, Williams has totaled 83 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns.

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News