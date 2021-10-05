October 5, 2021
Jamie Collins Will Likely Return to New England Patriots

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins could be headed for a third stint with the New England Patriots.
The New England Patriots sure do enjoy the prospect of reuniting with their former players. 

Jamie Collins, who was released by the Detroit Lions after a poor performance against the Green Bay Packers, appears headed back to Boston for a third stint with the Patriots organization. 

At nearly 32 years of age, Collins is quite familiar with Bill Belichick's defensive scheme. 

Recall, former Lions head coach Matt Patricia also has a prominent role within the Patriots organization. 

After just over one season, Collins fell out of favor with head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff, after one of his most lackluster performances on the road against a division rival. 

ryan5

Report: Lions Sign OL Ryan McCollum

The Detroit Lions add depth to their depleted offensive line on Tuesday.

swift5

Which Detroit Lions Should Remain Part of the Rebuilding Process?

An early look at who could be around in three-four years, throughout the Detroit Lions' retooling process.

goff5

Hand Size of Jared Goff Discussed on Lions Flagship Radio

In his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Dan Campbell was asked about the hand size of quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell explained to reporters, when the decision was made to move on from the veteran linebacker, “I think when you’re doing that, it’s 8-10 reps, and when you do that and you’re asking (Derrick) Barnes and JRM (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) to play a lot more, who are also going to have to play special teams, you’re putting that extra burden on those guys. Because Jamie (Collins) doesn’t play special teams. We just felt like, for him and for us, it was the best thing to do. “

collins5
ryan5
swift5
goff5
ragnow
sewell5
meyer
goff5
