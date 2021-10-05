Jamie Collins Will Likely Return to New England Patriots

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins could be headed for a third stint with the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots sure do enjoy the prospect of reuniting with their former players.

Jamie Collins, who was released by the Detroit Lions after a poor performance against the Green Bay Packers, appears headed back to Boston for a third stint with the Patriots organization.

At nearly 32 years of age, Collins is quite familiar with Bill Belichick's defensive scheme.

Recall, former Lions head coach Matt Patricia also has a prominent role within the Patriots organization.

After just over one season, Collins fell out of favor with head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff, after one of his most lackluster performances on the road against a division rival.

Campbell explained to reporters, when the decision was made to move on from the veteran linebacker, “I think when you’re doing that, it’s 8-10 reps, and when you do that and you’re asking (Derrick) Barnes and JRM (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) to play a lot more, who are also going to have to play special teams, you’re putting that extra burden on those guys. Because Jamie (Collins) doesn’t play special teams. We just felt like, for him and for us, it was the best thing to do. “

