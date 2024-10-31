Jared Goff: I've Said 'Nothing' to Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are not viewing the latest Jameson Williams news as a team distraction.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the talented wideout has been in the building, but the team is focusing on preparing for the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Jared Goff was asked about Williams being in the news again, following a traffic stop and having a concealed weapon under his seat while in a vehicle with his brother.
"I’ve said nothing to him," said Goff. "He’s fine. We’re good.”
Goff and Williams have had a positive start to the 2024 season, providing the fanbase a glimpse of what the future could look like with the duo's connection growing.
“Nope, we’re good," the veteran quarterback replied, when asked if the speedy wideout needed to address the team regarding recent incidents.
Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams Is 'Worth Hanging With'
The 30-year-old reiterated what the message has been from Detroit's locker room regarding what level distraction Williams being in the news has been.
“Nope. Jameson’s – when he’s back from his suspension, he’ll be ready to go.”
Penei Sewell, a team captain, told ESPN following practice, "Just kind of connecting with him on a deeper level like as a human being at the end of the day. I think a lot of people outside the building kinda forget that."
Sewell expressed he still has trust for the former first-round pick and that Williams has told him he is handling the suspension and recent news well.
"Just being there for him each and every time," said Sewell. "The Jamo I know, he's smiling and laughing all the time. He tells me he's good and I trust him. At the end of the day, he's a grown man, and can handle his business."