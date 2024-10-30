Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams Is 'Worth Hanging With'
The Detroit Lions are dealing with yet another issue regarding wide receiver Jameson Williams.
While the wide receiver is serving the second of a two-game suspension this week against Green Bay, Williams was in the news again on Monday. The Detroit police department is conducting an investigation as to why he avoided arrest after an incident on Oct. 8.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said he had known about the incident previously. He said what Williams initially told him matched what was reported, and that the third-year wideout has been honest with the team throughout the process.
"I don't have anything further than the last week," Campbell said. "I've known about all this. I know we put out a statement. Kid has been truthful to us and we're good."
The coach has previously noted the trust he has in Williams, even after mistakes that the young player has made. He said that the Alabama product has an understanding of how issues such as this can affect the trajectory of his career.
Campbell maintained steadfast that he still believes in Williams, both as a player and as a person.
“I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does," Campbell explained. "Look, for me, I judge people for what’s in their heart, and I know what this kid’s made of. And he’s worth hanging with. And so, he’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this.”
When news of the suspension became public, Campbell had praise for the amount of growth that Williams has shown over the course of his career. He continues to believe in the player and reiterated that he has shown plenty of development since entering the league.
“No, I mean look, I know that it certainly doesn’t look good. I get that," Campbell said. "But at the same token, it kind of all came on here at the same time and it’s really decision making for him. That’s where, he knows he can be better. Don’t put yourself in those situations. He’s gonna learn from this, grow from it. And I still think there’s been a ton of growth out of this player.”
With Williams' suspensions and now the latest, details have been a big factor in his decision making. As a result, Campbell said the team will continue to emphasize minding the smaller elements when it comes to situations such as this.
“You continue to coach him up on it, teach him and let him know this is a different environment," Campbell explained. "And you’ve got to understand that you’re looked at different and you’re viewed different. Anybody else out there, something happens and nobody even knows about it. Whereas, they’re looking, and any little thing can turn into a huge thing here. You’ve just got to do your best to stay out of those situations, where something like this doesn’t come up.”
Campbell said that the latest report will not serve as much of a distraction to the team. He doesn't expect it to have lingering effects on the rest of the team.
"No, you'd rather not be dealing with it and you don't want the players to have to deal with it," Campbell explained. "But at the same token, I really do feel like for us and the players, it's a little bit of a non-issue. He's not here, he's in the building and he's doing what he can. But we also know we didn't have him last week, we're prepared not to have him this week, and that's just kind of how we roll.
"Really no different than, unfortunately, a guy who's injured, he's gonna be out, then we're about the guys who are gonna play and getting them ready to go," Campbell continued. "We don't bat an eye, and how are those guys gonna help us win the next game. I do feel like that's where we're at as a team. No, I'd rather not answer (the question), but on the same token I don't feel like this is a big distraction."