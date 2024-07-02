Jared Goff Attends 'Wedding of the Century' of Former Michigan QB
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper traveled to Saint Tropez to attend the lavish wedding of former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller Wilton Speight.
It has been quite the offseason for the 29-year-old, as he married his fiance and signed a lucrative, long-term contract extension that made him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Speight married Alexa Eshaghian, who works in the fashion and travel industry, this past week.
The former Wolverines signal-caller (2014-17) was redshirted in 2014 and became the backup quarterback the following season.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2016, Speight started 12 games and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Unfortunately, Speight only started four games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury. He made the decision to transfer to UCLA for his final season, as he had one year remaining of college eligibility.
After going undrafted in 2019, Speight signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He was unfortunately waived during final roster cuts just prior to the start of the season.
Eshaghian told a fashion magazine back in 2021, "There’s a lot more coming! Aside from continuing work with AMJ and Curated NY, as my personal brand continues to grow, I am always thinking of ways to bring my fashion experience and ideas to life through a line of my own. I’ll be focusing on Styledbya more this year, so stay tuned."
Harper, who recently wed Detroit's popular starting quarterback, described the special occasion as the "wedding of the century" in a captioned photo of acrobats performing following the ceremony.