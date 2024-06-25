5 Reasons Jared Goff Could Be NFL MVP
You'd be hard-pressed to find a quarterback that did more for his team in 2023 than Jared Goff.
Goff, coming off a 30-touchdown, 4,575-yard campaign, led the Lions to their first division championship in 30 years and their first NFC Championship Game appearance in 32 years.
And now, believe it or not, the veteran signal-caller has a chance to be even better this upcoming season. If he is, he has a legitimate shot at being an NFL MVP candidate, too. Just ask NFL.com’s Judy Battista, who recently listed the California native as one of her eight “dark horses” to win MVP in 2024.
Here are five reasons now why Detroit's franchise passer could finish the ‘24 campaign as league MVP.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown, in just three short seasons, has emerged as one of the game's very best wide receivers.
The 2021 fourth-round pick has recorded two consecutive 100-plus catch, 1,100-plus yard receiving campaigns, including a career-best 119 catches and 1,515 receiving yards in 2023. For his efforts this past season, he earned All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.
Goff is in good hands with St. Brown as his No. 1 wideout.
Offensive line
Goff is protected by one of the best offensive lines in the entire league. In fact, Detroit's line in 2023 – anchored by Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow – tied for the fourth-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (31).
The Lions’ O-line returns the likes of Ragnow, All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and versatile interior lineman Graham Glasgow this upcoming season. Plus, Brad Holmes went out and acquired Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler this offseason to play right guard. So, just like last season, Goff should more often than not have an ample amount of time to find open receivers and carve up opposing teams’ defenses.
Run game
Detroit's dynamic run game should open up things through the air for Goff – most notably the play-action pass – in 2024.
The Lions’ one-two punch in the backfield – Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery – combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in 2023. Gibbs and Montgomery should be expected to do the same this upcoming season, running behind Detroit's high-functioning offensive line.
This ground game, just like last year, can only enhance Goff’s production. And, it's yet another reason why he should have a big season through the air in 2024.
Sam LaPorta
LaPorta quickly emerged as one of Goff’s favorite targets in 2023.
LaPorta, as a first-year pro a season ago, recorded the most catches by a rookie tight end in league history (86). Plus, he became just the third rookie at the aforementioned position to amass at least 10 receiving touchdowns. In addition to all that, he recorded 889 yards – the fifth-highest total by a tight end in 2023 – and was named to this past season's Pro Bowl Games.
Headed into 2024, LaPorta will be relied upon heavily by Goff. And, based on his production last season, the Lions should have no problem with the Iowa product being a major focal point of Ben Johnson's offense.
Breakout season from Jameson Williams
Williams has a lot of pressure riding on him to put together a breakout season. He was a standout performer during this past spring's offseason workouts, and labeled as “a man on a mission” by Dan Campbell during OTAs. If that is any sign of things to come for ‘Jamo,’ he's in store for a much-needed productive season in 2024.
Williams will enter the campaign as Detroit's No. 2 receiver, so he will need to produce more than 24 catches and 354 receiving yards (his 2023 numbers). It's expected that the speed demon will have a much bigger year this upcoming season. And, if he does, Goff and the Lions’ already potent offense will be even more explosive.