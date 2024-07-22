All Lions

How Jared Goff Is Impacting Jordan Love Practice Holdout

Jordan Love will not practice without new contract agreement with Packers.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10)
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
In this story:

The Detroit Lions avoided having any issues with veteran quarterback Jared Goff by securing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $212 million extension that will keep the talented signal-caller in Motown for the foreseeable future.

It was revealed Monday morning Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in any training camp practices without a new contract agreement signed.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained to reporters Love is on site, but will not practice until the two sides can reach an agreement on the contract extension they’ve been working on recently.

More: Lions Best Team in NFL in Latest Power Rankings

Love is at the Packers facility and will participate in meetings, just not any on-field activities.

The time away from the field is not expected to be long, as Gutekunst expressed the two sides are close to reaching a deal that will make the 25-year-old the Packers long-term quarterback of the future.

"The Packers and Love have had some discussions,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said on Sportscenter. “I'm told the vibes are positive, but there hasn't been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal. It's gonna take a little time."

The quarterback market has reached $50 million plus for starting quarterbacks, as Goff and Trevor Lawrence have each set the market higher for those awaiting new deals, including Love, Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa.

Lawrence and Joe Burrow are each earning $55 million annually, while Goff is at $53 million annually.

"The Packers know what the market is. It's $50+ million a year,” Fowler explained further. “GM Brian Gutekunst wants to get this done, after the messy couple years there with Aaron Rodgers, this one should be a little cleaner."

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News