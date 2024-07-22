How Jared Goff Is Impacting Jordan Love Practice Holdout
The Detroit Lions avoided having any issues with veteran quarterback Jared Goff by securing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $212 million extension that will keep the talented signal-caller in Motown for the foreseeable future.
It was revealed Monday morning Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in any training camp practices without a new contract agreement signed.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained to reporters Love is on site, but will not practice until the two sides can reach an agreement on the contract extension they’ve been working on recently.
Love is at the Packers facility and will participate in meetings, just not any on-field activities.
The time away from the field is not expected to be long, as Gutekunst expressed the two sides are close to reaching a deal that will make the 25-year-old the Packers long-term quarterback of the future.
"The Packers and Love have had some discussions,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said on Sportscenter. “I'm told the vibes are positive, but there hasn't been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal. It's gonna take a little time."
The quarterback market has reached $50 million plus for starting quarterbacks, as Goff and Trevor Lawrence have each set the market higher for those awaiting new deals, including Love, Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa.
Lawrence and Joe Burrow are each earning $55 million annually, while Goff is at $53 million annually.
"The Packers know what the market is. It's $50+ million a year,” Fowler explained further. “GM Brian Gutekunst wants to get this done, after the messy couple years there with Aaron Rodgers, this one should be a little cleaner."