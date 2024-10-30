What Jared Goff Will Adjust to Avoid Sacks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four times against the Tennessee Titans, which is an uncharacteristic mark for as good as the line has been all season long.
On one of the sacks, he appeared to suffer an ankle injury. Though he did not practice Wednesday, he expects to be back at practice on Thursday and feels he will be fine for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
One area he plans to adjust is with his pocket management, as he hopes to avoid being hit as frequently as he was against the Titans.
"Just my depth in the pocket. I've got to be better and make sure I'm stepping up in the pocket, and have good depth. And then getting rid of the ball on time," Goff said. "Those guys know what they need to do, but they've been doing a pretty good job all year and I certainly have my part in it and keeping myself upright and keeping the ball in my hands."
The 30-year-old has been playing at an extremely high level over the team's five-game winning streak. In that span, the Lions have scored 24 offensive touchdowns while Goff has thrown just 19 incompletions.
That awe-inspiring stat has been a huge factor in the team's success, as the team's offense has been humming at an elite pace.
"You know, I've never dropped back and thrown a pass, yet, maybe, we'll see with how many times we've incorporated trick plays," said tight end Sam LaPorta. "But the incompletion to touchdown thing, that's just an absurd statistic to me. He's playing at a really high level right now, and all the power to him. He's one of the best in the league to do it. I don't know if he gets enough praise, but he should be."
Back to Lambeau Field
The Lions' next test is a big one, as it's a showdown with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North division. In their first outdoor game of the year, it will be a new challenge as the team prepares to take on a new environment.
"It's a fun environment, it's loud. It's gonna be loud for us, we're the defending champs going back in there. It'll be good. It's fun. It's grass, it's outside, it's whatever the weather may be. It'll be good."
Detroit is already making proper preparations to succeed, as Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of having the correct footwear. From a schematic perspective, the Lions will have to take care of the ball against a Green Bay defense that leads the league in takeaways.
"They're good at it. They're very ball aware, they're coached well," Goff said. "They know where the ball's at, they're going after it and they're trying to make plays. It's our job not to let them do that. We've done a pretty good job of that up to this point, but this will be a big challenge for us. We've got to do our job."