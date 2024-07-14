Lions' Key 2024 Betting Odds
The Detroit Lions have high expectations facing themselves ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Dan Campbell's team wound up as the darlings of the league in 2023, winning its first division championship in 30 years and reaching the NFC Championship Game after a pair of playoff wins.
Now, the Lions are expected to compete for a title among the league's best teams. It won't be an easy road back to last year's heights, though, as they will play a schedule loaded with playoff teams from a season ago, as well as improved teams within their own division.
Detroit does return plenty of its talent from 2023, namely quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. With Penei Sewell among the four returning starters on the offensive line as well, the Lions have positioned themselves to have one of the league's deepest rosters.
As it stands, the Lions are among the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and several of their players are viewed as contenders for major awards. Here are the current odds involving the Lions in numerous categories.
All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Team futures (Rank in NFL in parentheses)
To win the Super Bowl: +1200 (Fourth)
To win the NFC: +500 (Second)
To win the NFC North: +150 (First)
To be the NFC's No. 1 seed: +600 (Third)
To make the playoffs: -245 (Fifth)
To miss the playoffs: +195 (27th)
Player futures
Jared Goff to win MVP: +2800
Amon-Ra St. Brown to win MVP: +25000
Amon-Ra St. Brown to win Offensive Player of the Year: +2200
Jahmyr Gibbs to win Offensive Player of the Year: +2800
Sam LaPorta to win Offensive Player of the Year: +15000
Aidan Hutchinson to win Defensive Player of the Year: +1000
Terrion Arnold to win Defensive Rookie of the Year: +1200
Terrion Arnold to win Defensive Player of the Year: +20000
Dan Campbell to win Coach of the Year: +1500
Game odds refresh periodically, and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.