Jared Goff Reviews Lions Offseason
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff understands NFL front offices drafting prospects is not a perfect science.
After signing a massive contract extension to remain in Detroit for the next four seasons, the veteran quarterback surprised 97.1 The Ticket with a phone call after he spoke to local media.
Among the many topics discussed was his impression of the offseason the Lions had after losing in the NFC championship game to the 49ers.
Following a successful offseason, Detroit's front office has been praised for their free agency decisions and for the prospects selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I think they’ve done a great job. I think they’ve done a great job every year drafting players," said Goff. "It’s not a perfect science, there are guys that don’t end up panning out. But I’d say our guys have a pretty good hit rate right now and do a good job of finding the players that fit our culture and who we are and what we need. It’s so hard to tell right now, I haven’t been on the field with any of the rookies yet."
As expected, the 29-year-old cautioned that to fairly review rookies, it should take about three years to give an accurate assessment of any of Brad Holmes' draft selections.
"They’re still kind of on their own program right now," Goff noted. "In about three years, I’ll be able to give you guys a good answer on the Draft this year. I know everybody wants to know right now if it’s a good draft, but I don’t know. We’ll find out. But I think those two corners we took are gonna be great players and I’m excited to see them on the field soon.”