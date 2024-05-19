All Lions

Who Are Lions Key Free Agents in 2025?

Lions have some key decisions to make following 2024 season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Detroit Lions will have some key decisions to make following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

After handing out massive contract extensions this offseason, general manager Brad Holmes has another list of free agents that will require some time to decide if they will continue to have a future in Motown.

Among the most difficult decisions facing Detroit's fourth-year general manager is how to handle the situation with left tackle Taylor Decker.

A fan favorite, Decker wants to finish out his career in Motown.

With right tackle Penei Sewell earning a massive contract extension, the organization could decide to switch him to left tackle in the future and groom a young offensive lineman to play right tackle.

Decker is among the players with a significant salary-cap number in 2024, causing some to speculate this could be his last season in Motown.

Alim McNeill could command a hefty contract from another NFL team. With key players being taken care of this offseason by the front office, it will be worth monitoring if McNeill is the next player to earn a massive extension in Detroit.

List of key Lions 2025 free agents

LT Taylor Decker

LB Derrick Barnes

DL Marcus Davenport

OL Kevin Zeitler

CB Emmanuel Moseley

NT Alim McNeill

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Carlton Davis

Addtional reading

1.) Should Detroit Lions Have Tribute Video for Matthew Stafford?

2.) Why Jared Goff Could Have Career Season in 2024 for Lions

3.) Two Lions Expected to Be Best at Positions in NFL

4.) Lions Players Reveal Most Anticipated 2024 Matchups

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!