Who Are Lions Key Free Agents in 2025?
The Detroit Lions will have some key decisions to make following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
After handing out massive contract extensions this offseason, general manager Brad Holmes has another list of free agents that will require some time to decide if they will continue to have a future in Motown.
Among the most difficult decisions facing Detroit's fourth-year general manager is how to handle the situation with left tackle Taylor Decker.
A fan favorite, Decker wants to finish out his career in Motown.
With right tackle Penei Sewell earning a massive contract extension, the organization could decide to switch him to left tackle in the future and groom a young offensive lineman to play right tackle.
Decker is among the players with a significant salary-cap number in 2024, causing some to speculate this could be his last season in Motown.
Alim McNeill could command a hefty contract from another NFL team. With key players being taken care of this offseason by the front office, it will be worth monitoring if McNeill is the next player to earn a massive extension in Detroit.
List of key Lions 2025 free agents
LB Derrick Barnes
DL Marcus Davenport
OL Kevin Zeitler
CB Emmanuel Moseley
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu
Addtional reading
1.) Should Detroit Lions Have Tribute Video for Matthew Stafford?
2.) Why Jared Goff Could Have Career Season in 2024 for Lions
3.) Two Lions Expected to Be Best at Positions in NFL