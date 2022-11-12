The NFLPA has now stepped up their efforts to protect players from incurring injuries playing on turf fields.

JC Tretter, President of the NFL Players Association, explained on social media that efforts must be made by the league and several teams to immediately modify and remove turf fields.

"There are currently seven teams that use slit film in their stadiums (Giants, Jets, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Colts, and Bengals). The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe," the NFLPA explained. "Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields."

The Lions announced a new field turf back in 2019, and have partnered with FieldTurf since the team's new home stadium opened.

"We've partnered with FieldTurf since the inaugural season at Ford Field because of our confidence in their proven product," said Lions Team President Rod Wood, via the team's website. "With ongoing enhancements in turf technology, we are embracing the opportunity to work with FieldTurf to install their best available playing surface and maintain the highest standards of safety for all players at our stadium."

Fullback Jason Cabinda also took to social media on Saturday to explain his point of view regarding playing surfaces in the NFL.

"We want to be on the field, coaches want us on the field, and so do the fans," Cabinda posted on social media. "Turf is taking too many guys out of the game #SaferFields."

The NFLPA concluded their request with this message to the NFL, "As players, we have a simple message for the league: stop with the lip service, stop with the media spin, stop pretending you care. And if you actually do care, take the actionable steps to fix the problems our union has identified, especially those issues you actually agree with."