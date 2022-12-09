Jeff Okudah Trending Towards Playing against Vikings

Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah has missed each of the last two days of practice with an illness. However, the third-year Ohio State product is trending toward playing in Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ve had a few guys with illness, but they’re all feeling better,” said head coach Dan Campbell.

Okudah and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who was also dealing with illness, will both practice Friday with the intention to play Sunday.

In his third season as a pro, Okudah has enjoyed a resurgent season after missing all but one game of the 2021 campaign. Through 11 games, he has 55 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been complimentary of Okudah and his growth this season. His abilities have been on full display, and the coordinator believes he has a bright future.

“I see him developing into a really good player,” Glenn said. “I don’t know if in two weeks or in one week he’s going to be a shutdown corner. But I like the way he — I like where he’s at right now and I think he’s going to continue to develop. That ‘shutdown corner’ term, people really like to throw around and use, I just want him to be a really good corner. So, whatever that is, if it’s shutdown, if it’s zone, if it’s whatever, I want him to be a really good player. And I think he is because he is, he’s tough, and he likes to cover receivers.”

While Okudah’s chances of playing are promising, there’s a chance fellow cornerback Will Harris will be out of action for Detroit on Sunday while dealing with a hip injury.

“Tough to say, there is a chance that he’s not,” Campbell explained. “This is one of those, man, let’s see what he looks like or how he feels today and we’ll just take it day-to-day.”

Notes

Romeo Okwara will very likely return to action on Sunday. It will mark his season debut, as he’s spent the entirety of the season rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

“I’m confident, I’m confident,” Campbell said. “He’s gone the last two days, he’s going again today. There’s been no setbacks, every week he’s taken a little bit more practice reps. He’s involved and I don’t know how many snaps he’ll get, but we certainly see him going and having a role for us.”

Okwara returned to practice three weeks ago and has been eagerly awaiting his return to action.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty rough,” Okwara said. “It’s been frustrating at some points. A lot of ups and downs, but you know what, I’m kinda excited to be at the point I’m at right now. At some points, I didn’t think I’d be at this point. So just really excited to be a part of it and just getting back out there with the guys.”