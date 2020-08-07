AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Claims Made by Jim Caldwell Put Bob Quinn's Leadership in Question

John Maakaron

When the decision was made to retain Jim Caldwell after Bob Quinn was installed as Lions general manager in 2016, the indication was that the ex-Patriots scout came to the decision after meeting with Caldwell extensively. 

“It was me and Jim sitting in a meeting room, talking football and talking about life, talking about a lot of things,” Quinn said in 2016 via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not going to get into specifics of every nook and cranny that we talked about but it was constructive meetings that after the course of two days and about 10 to 12 hours, I came to that decision."

In a recent appearance on Glover Quin's "The DB Room" YouTube show, Caldwell revealed that based on the conversations he had with Quinn, he felt Detroit's then-new general manager wanted to hire his own coach.

"I think without question that had he been left to his own devices, I probably would have been gone the day he came in. Just kind of the feeling that I got, even though obviously it went through a two-week process of kind of going through an interview process with him in order to keep my job," Caldwell explained. 

He commented further, "I was thankful to be able to continue because I did think that we were going to move in the right direction. I did think that we had something that was pretty special."

Based on the comments made by Detroit's former head coach, Quinn may not have been authorized to dismiss Caldwell as soon as he walked into the building.

Recall, Lions ownership expressed fondness for Caldwell -- openly and rather publicly. 

Also, Caldwell had the overwhelming support of many on the roster at the time.

In looking back, Detroit's current rebuild could be at an advanced stage had Quinn made a different decision or had the insight to hire a coach with more NFL head coaching experience than present head man Matt Patricia.

Patricia has gone just 9-22-1 in his two years at the helm -- hugely disappointing campaigns that pale in comparison to Caldwell's four-year tenure in the Motor City (36-28 overall mark and two playoff appearances). 

But, Quinn supposedly wanted Caldwell gone after Caldwell's second season in Detroit came to an end, and ultimately, didn't get his wish. 

So, it begs the question: Who's really in charge over on Republic Dr.? 

Related

Matt Patricia Discusses Plan If He Gets Coronavirus

Matthew Stafford's COVID test Result May Prompt NFL Rule Change

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts WR Kenny Golladay

Former Lions Coach Jim Caldwell Is Healthy and Remaining Active

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jashon Cornell Could Be Source of Interior Pass-Rush Help

Could Detroit Lions rookie DT Jashon Cornell provide interior pass-rush help in 2020? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts WR Kenny Golladay

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Daniel Kelly

by

DetroitsFinest1

No Other Detroit Lions Opt Out of 2020 Season

Read more on the three Detroit Lions who opted out.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Former Lions Coach Jim Caldwell Is Healthy and Remaining Active

Read more on how former Lions coach Jim Caldwell has been dealing with the global pandemic, including an update on his current health.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

For Matt Patricia, Change in Attitude Makes Supporting Him Easier

Examining how Detroit Lions head man Matt Patricia's change in attitude makes supporting him easier

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

LB Jamie Collins Is Jarrad Davis' Favorite Type of Person

Jarrad Davis explains why he has enjoyed being around Detroit Lions teammate Jamie Collins the first few days of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Stafford’s False-Positive COVID-19 Test May Prompt Rule Change

How Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s false-positive COVID-19 test could prompt NFL rule change

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Center Russell Bodine Becomes Third Detroit Lion to Opt Out

Offensive lineman Russell Bodine opts out of 2020 NFL season for Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

'Next Man Up': Matt Patricia Discusses Plan If He Gets Coronavirus

Read more on the Detroit Lions coaching staff's plan if Matt Patricia contracts the coronavirus.

John Maakaron

Taylor Decker Excited to Work with OL Coach Hank Fraley

Left tackle Taylor Decker explains how new offensive line coach Hank Fraley can impact the team.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1