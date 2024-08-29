Lions' 'Elite' Offensive Talent Gives GM Confidence Despite Depth Concerns
The Detroit Lions held an open competition at the wide receiver position between many of the members of their roster.
Since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over, the Lions have always been a meritocracy, which lends the big roles to the best competitor. However, when none of Detroit's big-bodied targets stepped to the forefront and won the job, the Lions did not just hand out a job.
Rather, they narrowed the position group down to just four players -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams. Despite the lower than usual numbers, Holmes remains confident in that position heading into what many hope will be a historic season.
“We have confidence in what we have. Obviously we knew, we already addressed that we wanted Josh back on the team but you can’t get everybody that you want back," Holmes said Thursday. "But we felt good about the competition that we had going forward. I think the unfortunate part happened when Antoine Green’s injury came, that’s right when he started showing the growth that he was about to take the lead in it in my opinion. Unfortunately that happened, but we still have confidence in the guys that we have. Nobody really took that other position. We’re not gonna give out a position. That’s why we had four receivers on the active, I just don’t think that’s right to say, ‘We’re just gonna give this guy a spot ‘cause that’s the next guy.’ That’s not how we operate."
The root of the general manager's confidence comes from the talent around it, as they have talent at all areas of the skill positions, as well as with Jared Goff distributing the ball.
"I would say I would have less confidence if we didn’t have the other guys that we have. You look at the one position, but I’d have less confidence if we did not have an elite player leading that one position, if we did not have Jameson Williams, if we did not have Kalif Raymond," Holmes explained. "After those three guys that I named at that one position, I’d have less confidence in the remaining people in the receiver room if we did not have the quarterback, the two tackles, the two guards, the center, the tight ends, the two running backs, I would have less confidence. But because it’s completely a team effort, I still have confidence.”
Following the roster cutdown deadline, the Lions were able to add four wide receivers to their practice squad. While Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tom Kennedy are no strangers to the organization, the more intriguing additions were the two new faces.
Tim Patrick, 30, and Allen Robinson, 31, are two potential elevation options who offer veteran experience. Patrick has missed each of the last two regular seasons with serious injuries, but the glimpse he showed this preseason displayed that he still has plenty of talent.
"We know that those guys can play. I thought it was really cool to see Tim Patrick after everything that he's done, move around in the preseason," Holmes stated. "Run routes, show that he can still drop his weight, snap down, get out of breaks and still catch the football. So we were excited to add him."
Robinson, meanwhile, has 7,028 career receiving yards as a former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. A Detroit native, Robinson will have the opportunity to return home and contribute for the Lions.
As soon as both players become acclimated to the system, they will become candidates to be elevated from the practice squad. It could also turn into a competition between the wideouts to win one of the two elevation spots Detroit has each game.
"Allen Robinson, he was a guy that we wanted to add in free agency a couple years ago. Obviously a Detroit kid, from here, but that's not the reason why he's here," Holmes explained. "He's another guy that can step in and we know he can play. Right now it's all about getting them acclimated, just however fast that happens we will see. If it's one week, two weeks, three weeks, we'll see. It gives us a lot of, I guess I'll say comfort, knowing that it's guys that have real stripes on the wall. They're good character guys, we know they're gonna be culture fits, it's just how quickly can they get acclimated."