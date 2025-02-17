John Morton Will Call Plays for Detroit Lions Offense
New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton didn't hestitate in confirming that he will be the team's play-caller in 2025.
Morton revealed the news during an interview with FOX 2 that aired Monday. There was some speculation as to whether it would be him or head coach Dan Campbell that would take on the duties.
When Ben Johnson was promoted in 2022, Campbell waited until the start of the regular season to officially announce who the play-caller would be.
A Michigan native who has previously coached with the organization, Morton expressed gratitude for getting a second opportunity to serve as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. His previous chance came with the New York Jets in 2017 and lasted just one season.
After spending time as an offensive assistant with Detroit in 2022, Morton served as the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos for the last two seasons. Now, he's returning home to replace Johnson as the architecht of Detroit's offense.
“I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity just to get another chance," Morton explained. "Calling plays for the first time at the Jets, that was an experience. I’ve learned from that. But just being here at home. I grew up here, family’s still here. I understand what it takes. I’ve seen the ups, a lot of the downs. Barry Sanders, I grew up a Barry Sanders fan. But it’s really exciting for this opportunity. You don’t get too many of them, and I’m ready.”
Morton doubled down when asked to confirm whether or not he'd officially be calling the plays for Detroit, stating, "I am, yes."
Lessons from New York
The veteran coach has learned plenty from his first chance as a coordinator with the Jets. In that situation, Morton was brought onto a staff that had already had a staff in place. As a result, he was unfamiliar with many of the faces in the building.
This time, he reunites with a number of coaches whom he worked with in 2022. There will be new faces, such as running backs coach Tashard Choice and tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, but staff staples such as Hank Fraley,Scottie Montgomeryand Mark Brunell remain.
“I just think that situation in New York, it was tough," Morton said. "I was hired in and I had to keep the coaches, I didn’t know anybody there. Here I know people, they know me, I know them. We just finalized our staff. I was in on those interviews, and I can’t tell you how excited I am for the coaches that we have here now. It’s big.”
His Michigan roots will be a motivating factor for him as he settles into the new job. In his younger days, he thought about what it may look like if Detroit won it all.
Now, he gets the opportunity to help make it happen.
“Oh heck yeah. I thought about it when I was coming here. I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it from (when I was) a little kid (with) Billy Sims, and all the way up I’ve seen it," Morton explained. "I see people’s faces and they’re just like, ‘God, I wish (the Lions) would’ve (won it all).‘ I know it means a lot, I know what this town is. It’s blue-collar, it’s grit. My dad worked for General Motors for 30 years, I understand. And it’s my job to make sure we get that done.”