Joseph: Contract Extension Is 'Huge Milestone' in Gold Jacket Journey
Kerby Joseph delivered on his promises, and has been rewarded by the team that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $86 million contract extension to remain with the Detroit Lions through the 2029 season. With the new deal, he becomes the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
Joseph has spoke often of his desire to work his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and don a gold jacket, and he believes that this new contract is a big step in that journey.
"It means everything. I feel like it strives toward my goal of me one day putting on the gold jacket (as a Hall of Famer)," Joseph said. "I feel like this is a huge, huge milestone in my career. It's crazy to see, it's crazy to hear. If everyone truly heard my story, the stuff I had to go through to get here. It's just amazing, I just feel so blessed."
Though Joseph has been compensated at a high level for his production through the first three years of his career, he has never felt that money has been a key motivating factor. Instead, he has been fueled by the passion that he feels while wearing the Lions uniform.
“Honestly, the money never motivated me. I do this because I love it," Joseph said. "Of course it’s a bonus. It comes with it, but I really play this game because I love it. It was just, honestly, I just have a certain passion for this game that I feel like I can never let go. It’s always gonna be motivation, but it’s a mentality within myself."
With the new extension officially signed, sealed and delivered, Joseph has his sights set on pushing last year's career-high totals to a new level.
After securing nine interceptions, which led the NFL and secured him first-team All-Pro honors, Joseph has intentions to continue excelling in 2025 and beyond.
"Now I’m trying to PR. I’ve got nine, now I’ve got to get 10, get some sacks in there," Joseph explained. "Going against myself, and by the way, I’m always gonna strive for greatness, strive to beat records, reach for that. It’s only up from here, and I don’t see myself ever stopping.”
Joseph also shared his thoughts on the team's new locker rooms at their Performance Center, which were recently renovated. The room received massive structural upgrades, which impressed the defensive back.
“I love them. I was just telling a reporter the other day, ‘Them are like presidential.’ I feel like nobody got a locker room like how that is," Joseph said. "I love the floor plan, like how we can still see each other, still communicate and stuff like that. And the seats are comfortable, the seats are definitely comfortable.”
Lions Looking for Deal
With the first round of the NFL Draft set to begin, the Lions are in an interesting spot with the 28th overall pick. According to a report from NFL analyst Albert Breer, the Lions are among the teams at the bottom part of the first round who are open to trading back with a team that could be looking to move up to draft a quarterback.
First-round picks have a fifth-year option built into their rookie contracts, so there is plenty of value for teams to move into the top 32 picks in order to land a desired player.
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning trade to begin the draft, dealing the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the fifth pick, second-and fourth-round picks and a first-round pick next year.