Lions, Kerby Joseph Agree to Long-Term Extension
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been rewarded for his All-Pro 2024 campaign.
On Wednesday, the Lions and Joseph agreed to a long-term contract extension worth $86 million over four years. He becomes the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
The extension came on the heels of a season which saw Joseph total 83 tackles, 12 passes defensed and a league-high nine interceptions. He also earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 91.0 for his efforts, the highest grade for a safety this past season.
Though he was snubbed for a spot in the Pro Bowl, Joseph was named a First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press for his performance in 2024.
In his first three NFL seasons, Joseph has logged 247 combined tackles, 17 interceptions, 31 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
Detroit drafted Joseph in the third round, 97th overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Illinois. In his first season, he began as a backup but was thrust into the starting lineup after an injury to safety Tracy Walker.
Joseph wound up leading the defense with four interceptions, including three total in two games against the rival Green Bay Packers. Among those takeaways was a pick of Aaron Rodgers on what would be his final pass thrown as a member of the Packers organization in the Lions' season-ending win.
The following season, Joseph continued to grow and had four interceptions yet again. In his third NFL season, Joseph led the league in picks in addition to shrinking his missed tackle rate, which serves as an example of his overall growth as a player.
The Illinois product is a member of a 2022 draft class that also includes defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams.