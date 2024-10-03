Kayode Awosika Stood Up to Bully to Aid Classmate
A Seattle Seahawks fan drew a significant amount of attention on social media for expressing her conflicted feelings watching the Monday Night Football game.
"When you're a Seahawks fan but the guy from high school that backed you up against a bully is on the Lions," Peyton Morris shared.
In high school, Morris was bullied and shared she was not the most popular individual walking the hallways.
It was quickly determined who the Lions player was, as the post gained a significant amount of attention online.
Lions offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, who earned an opportunity to play against the Seahawks due to the injury to center Frank Ragnow, showed positive character by coming to the defense of Morris.
"I was not popular," she explained in a follow-up post. "He was one of the star players on the football team and the basketball team, and he had no reason that he needed to be nice to me. But he was. That's just the kind of person that he is. It just makes me so happy when good things happen to good people. He deserves all of the success and I will always root for him."
The 25-year-old has been on the Lions roster since 2022, following a stint with the Eagles.
