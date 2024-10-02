Bring It On: Aidan Hutchinson Embracing Crunch Time Pressure
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson did not always embrace being focused on during critical moments of NFL football games.
The former No. 2 pick has worked diligently to focus on the mental side of the game and is now ready to take on all the pressure and expectations that come with being one of the top players at his position.
To start his third NFL season, the former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman has been on a tear, recording pressures and sacks at a torrid pace.
After the Lions defeated the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Hutchinson appeared on NFL Network to discuss his play and the Lions' 3-1 start.
"I think this year I've embraced that role more than I ever have," said Hutchinson. "When it's that crunch time and when everyone's saying, 'Hey, we need a play, someone's gotta make a play.' I really, I embrace it, and I want to be in that position, where maybe in the past, I didn't want to. But this year, the way I deal with expectation and pressure, it's bring it on."
Detroit was able to secure their first victory against the Seahawks since 2012 heading into their bye week.
"This game against Seattle, for the past three years now, it has always turned into a shootout. And in the past years, we didn't finish and we lost the game," Hutchinson explained. "So, I think this year when that adversity started kicking in, our biggest focus was just finish and to finish the game. And we just kind of got a stop when it was most important. And that's what we did at the end of the game. I'm proud of the boys. I'm proud of how we played and on to Dallas."
