Lions Believe Jahmyr Gibbs 'About to Really Take Off'
The Detroit Lions rushing attack against the Seattle Seahawks contributed to the passing game being able to exploit weaknesses in Mike Macdonald's secondary.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are starting to be discussed being among the best running back tandems in the National Football League.
For Gibbs, a hamstring injury cost him some practice time during training camp.
During Dan Campbell's media session recapping the Lions' Week 4 win, the fourth-year head coach expressed he observed Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta looking as healthy as they have been since the start of training camp.
“Yeah, he’s coming on. I felt like he and LaPorta both, yesterday, they look like — ‘Okay, here we go, man.’ They’ve got their legs back under them," Campbell said. "I feel like they look as healthy as they’ve looked since the beginning of training camp, and they’re on the uptick."
On Monday Night Football, Gibbs rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
"He continues to get better. There was about, probably three runs in there yesterday that are this close to going all the way," said Campbell. "And it’s been like that every week, there’s been more and more of these that are this close. So he’s, I would anticipate he’s about to really take off. He’s really coming on.”
