Kelly Stafford Believes Weed Gummies Are Secret Parenting Weapon
Kelly Stafford, the wife of former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, made revealing comments regarding her use of recreational marijuana on the latest edition of her podcast.
This week, Stafford shared on the "Morning After" podcast why weed gummies are her secret weapon to help in raising her four daughters.
"Gummies are great," Stafford revealed. "Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It's like a glass of wine."
Guest Kit Hoover agreed, expressing gummies were like a glass of 'patience'.
Stafford indicated she had felt a little guilty for using marijuana to try and calm herself down when dealing with the inherent pressures of running a household.
"Thank you for saying that," Stafford said. "I feel a little guilty. And it's not like I do it every night. But sometimes, I'm like, 'S**t, it has been a long day, I don't want to rip my hair out or their hair out, so I am going to just top it off with a little gummy.'"
Detroit's former No. 1 overall pick back in 2009 played 12 seasons in Motown before requesting to be traded following the 2020 season.
Unfortunately, his tenure in Motown was filled with disappointment and losing seasons. Stafford went 0-3 in the postseason appearances he was able to play in.
He married his current wife back in 2015 and was able to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams the first season after leaving the Lions.