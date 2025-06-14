Should Detroit Lions Sign Michigan Panthers Quarterback?
One of the most intriguing position battles that will take place at Detroit Lions training camp this fall will be for the backup quarterback spot behind starter Jared Goff.
Currently, the room is comprised of Goff, 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker and veteran Kyle Allen. Hooker is the presumed favorite as a draft pick of the team who has had some success in the preseason, while Allen is an experienced veteran with 19 career starts under his belt.
With training camp still some time on the horizon, perhaps the Lions would see some benefit in adding some more competition to that mix. If so, one solid option is current Michigan Panthers quarterback and 2025 UFL MVP Bryce Perkins.
On Saturday, Perkins and the Panthers will take the national stage in the UFL Championship game against the D.C. Defenders. Perkins has been electric for the Panthers as a dual-threat signal-caller, throwing for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns while also throwing for 301 yards and five scores.
The 28-year-old has had a taste of the NFL in the past, having signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent while Lions GM Brad Holmes was a member of the Rams' front office. He appeared in five games with one start with the Rams, all during the 2022 season.
In that audition, Perkins threw for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a 55.9 completion percentage.
During a recent interview with NFL Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden, Perkins explained that his growth has been tied to more comfort in his process of making post-snap reads as well as extending plays with his eyes downfield.
"I think it's preparation and post-snap reads. My comofortability post-snap, seeing and making decisions, has gotten a lot quicker. Even over the years, that's something that I realized — this is something you've got to get better at," Perkins said. "You've got to start seeing things because it never stays the same. And trusting the guys, going out there and understanding (I) can make every throw and don't have to use my legs all the time, and when I do get out there, start running around, guys pop open. It's hard for those guys to stick to these receivers when they're in scramble drill. So making sure I get the guys involved and let the playmakers make plays."
Perkins' athleticism would present a new dynamic for the Lions to evaluate throughout training camp and the preseason, as he would instantly become the most-mobile of the players competing to be Goff's backup.
His time in the UFL has indeed helped his development, as the opportunity to go through progressions and lead drives against live defenses is beneficial regardless of level. With his internal clock and processing ability increasing from his last opportunity in the NFL, he could certainly challenge Hooker and Allen.
He was more efficient at the UFL level, completing 69 percent of his passes. While the competition isn't the exact caliber of the NFL at this level, there are plenty of players who have played in the NFL that he's competing against currently.
Perkins is just one year older than Hooker, and while he may not have the upside as Hooker, he does bring plenty to the table from a skill and athleticism perspective.
As such, investing in Perkins could have solid results for a Lions team that has been unafraid to give players from the spring leagues opportunities in the past.
After the season, Perkins told Gruden that he would indeed desire another opportunity to suit up at the NFL level.
"I definitely want to get another shot. I think everything, from leaving the NFL to coming here, was necessary for my growth as a player," Perkins said. "I've worked hard to be here, and would love another shot. I also understand how things go sometimes. But right now, definitely want to win a championship. I tell everybody, 'No matter what goals you have, personal goals, winning solves everything. So win a championship and let the chips fall where they fall.'"
Ultimately, adding Perkins would do little harm other than generating less reps for Hooker and Allen. Competition has always been an important part of the organization, and as a result finding more for both of their current options would carry benefits for all parties involved.