Detroit Lions Training Camp: Kenny Golladay Dominates

On Saturday, head coach Matt Patricia explained during his media session that he intended to conduct a controlled scrimmage with an increased tempo.

"We’re trying to schedule a little bit more of an intense scrimmage-like practice or a controlled team period-type of practice," Patricia said. "Trying to work on some transitions today in and out of special teams on and off the field. Kind of using the different parts of the field -- between the red-area and the midfield and kind of normal field position play, and just go out and compete at a high level. We’re excited to get going."

D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough, Nick Bawden, Hunter Bryant, Mike Ford, and Austin Bryant did not participate in Saturday's practice.

Austin Bryant was observed running on the adjacent practice field during the scrimmage.

D’Andre Swift was doing light running off to the side. It is likely going to be tough for Swift to crack the starting lineup early in the 2020 season due to the significant amount of time missed in training camp.

It will likely be Swift behind Kerryon Johnson to start the season.

Detroit Lions scrimmage

It was finally time to witness Detroit's offense against Detroit's defense in an organized scrimmage format.

In the first drive of the organized scrimmage, Stafford looked sharp but the drive stalled.

On the second drive, backup quarterback Chase Daniel threw a nice deep ball to Marvin Hall Jr.

The second drive led by Stafford again stalled after a key drop by tight end Jesse James.

Detroit's defense struggled to gain a consistent foothold of the scrimmage.

Throughout camp, Detroit's defense has appeared one step behind Detroit's offense.

It can be expected that Detroit's defense would go through some growing pains without having the necessary time on the field due to the altered offseason regime.

Detroit's offense has been crisper and more productive all throughout training camp.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay simply could not be covered on Saturday.

He was on the receiving end of two touchdowns and even had Tracy Walker and Amani Oruwariye shaking their heads in frustration after he beat the second-year cornerback for a touchdown during a red-zone drill.

Detroit's running backs have had a solid training camp. Jason Huntley and Ty Johnson continue to impress when given opportunities.

Jack Fox launched a massive punt following a short intermission during the scrimmage. At this point in training camp, it is still tough to tell who has the edge in the punters battle.

Late injury

Just prior to the end of practice, cornerback Tony McRae was slow to get up and was helped off of the practice field. He had a noticeable limp after suffering a left leg injury.