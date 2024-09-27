Kerby Joseph Discusses Superpower, 'No Bad Energy' at Home
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph had another crucial interception in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. The third quarter pick from the safety occurred in the end zone and prevented the Cardinals from cutting into Detroit's 20-10 lead at the time.
It was the 10th of Joseph's career, in his third season, which has helped him form a reputation as a ball-hawk in the secondary for Detroit.
Joseph's interception against Kyler Murray was the second of the season for him.
"To me, it be in slow-motion," Joseph said. "When I saw Kyler Murray look at me and he's looking at Marvin Harrison, I felt like it just slowed down. I know he's gonna throw this ball. I couldn't believe he threw that ball, but he threw the ball. I'm happy for it though."
The first occurred against Matthew Stafford in the season opener.
Stafford and Joseph have some history, as Stafford took exception to a hit Joseph put on Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the Wild Card Round meeting between the two teams last season.
The veteran quarterback called Joseph a dirty player in the immediate aftermath of the play, and implied that the defender played the wrong way during an interview leading up to the season opener.
Stafford is a former Lions quarterback who piloted the organization for over a decade before requesting a trade.
Joseph has a habit of keeping the ball from certain significant interceptions from his career, including two off of Aaron Rodgers. Yet, he revealed on the Up and Adams Show that he gave the Stafford interception ball to a security director from the Lions' organization.
"I don't want that one. I don't want that in my house," Joseph explained to host Kay Adams. "No bad energy in my house."
For a player who is a fan of the television show 'Supernatural,' it's only right that taking the ball away has become his superpower. He explained his process when it comes to reading the quarterback, by stating that he feels like the game goes in slow-motion when quarterbacks look his way.
“Oh for sure. Like I said, all the time, I’m always looking at the quarterback," Joseph said. "It’s like everything slows down. Wherever he goes, that’s where I go. He just takes me to the ball, because that’s the quarterback.”
Help from DJ Reader
Joseph also said he was helped out before the game against Arizona by defensive tackle DJ Reader. He told Adams that the newcomer went up against him on a 1-on-1 rep before the game against the Cardinals.
Without that rep, Joseph said he may not have been ready for the target he got on a fourth down, which he broke up intended for Trey McBride to force a turnover on downs.
"I actually give thanks to DJ. Because he gave me a great man coverage rep before the game," Joseph said. "I feel like without that rep, I feel like I wouldn't have had that good rep on the tight end in that game, no cap."