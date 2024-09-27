Sam LaPorta Returns to Practice Friday
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Friday in efforts to prepare for their impending matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Among those who were not observed practicing during the portion of practice open to media were center Frank Ragnow and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive tackle Dan Skipper returned to practice after being non-participants on Thursday.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained the challenges of facing a talented wide receiving corps that the Seahawks boast. He admitted that having multiple options at the position is a wise strategy with how the game is played.
"I will tell you this, if I was an offensive coach I would definitely go in that direction because of the advantages you give the offense right now," Glenn said. "And that's okay, we understand that. So I don't think it's gonna be anything different week-to-week as far as going against stud receivers, because there's so many coming out of college. You draft these guys in the second, third round and they come in our league and end up being damn good players."
Glenn referenced the relative uncertainty that comes with evaluating wide receivers, as sometimes mid-to-late-round players at the position turn out better than their early round counterparts.
Detroit's defensive coordinator explained that having multiple options at the position can be effective in keeping defenses off balance.
"It's an unknown to be honest with you," Glenn explained. "You might have first-round guys that are not as productive, you might have a third-round guy that comes out and blows it out of the water. I think that's the exciting thing about offense and that's the exciting thing about having three, four receivers on the field. You just don't know which one of those guys is gonna take off."