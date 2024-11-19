Kerby Joseph Gives Thumbs Down to Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph only acknowledges wide receiver Jameson Williams as being the "only 9" he wants to recognize.
Following Detroit's 52-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the talented safety and Williams handed out turkey's at the Yunion in Detroit.
When a supporter posed with Joseph and a Matthew Stafford jersey, Joseph still took the photo, but posed giving the thumbs down.
Recall, Stafford has publicly called out Joseph for being a "dirty player" on multiple occasions.
The 24-year-old safety has gotten the last laugh, as he intercepted Stafford during the season-opener at Ford field.
"Kerb, man. Here’s where Kerb’s grown, Kerb has grown at the safety position. He was raw. He had not really played much defensive football, he was a receiver, and that’s what you liked was the raw ability of him, but he was an instinctive player. He had these instincts for the football, he kind of figured some things out without being coached very much, playing it," said Dan Campbell this week. "And what you’re seeing now is the growth of this player now going on three years.
"He’s growing into the position, he’s understanding the safety position, he understands how he can manipulate the quarterback by the disguises with himself but also (Lions DB Brian) Branch. And that’s what you see," Campbell continued. "You see a damn good athlete who wants it, who’s worked at it, is growing into a damn good safety. That’s a credit to him.”