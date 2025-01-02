All Lions

Kerby Joseph Has NSFW Message For Matthew Stafford

Kerby Joseph is likely unhappy with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9)
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is likely still very unhappy that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford called him a dirty player.

The talented safety was left off of the 2025 Pro Bowl roster, and the vote of other NFL players and coaches likely had something to do with the snub. He led the NFC at his position in the fan vote, which accounts for one-third of the selection process.

Despite leading the league in interceptions, Joseph was not included among the top NFC safeties.

During last year's postseason game, microphones picked up Stafford calling out Joseph for being a player that is dirty and out to harm other players.

On Thursday afternoon, Joseph posted a NSFW message on social media directed at the former Lions signal-caller.

"F**k Stafford," Joseph posted on Instagram.

Dan Campbell expressed during his weekly radio interview that it really was not that significant that the former third-round pick will not be participating in the Pro Bowl.

“First of all, here’s what I’ll say — Kerby Joseph has improved. He’s a player who, you could argue, is one of the most improved players from when he set foot to where we’re at now," said Campbell. "I think he is an outstanding safety, and he’s just grown and gotten better and better. It’s not just what you see in the pass game, the interceptions. It’s like the run game.

"There’s so many things that he does for us. So it doesn’t matter what I think. Here’s what I do know. Is he worthy of that? Absolutely, he’s worthy and he should be. But that’s not what this is about.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Detroit's talented safety expressed playing in the Super Bowl and being an All-Pro are more important to him.

“I feel like All-Pro, that’s the real recognition that people give," said Joseph. "I feel like Pro Bowl, man, I won the fan vote or whatever the case is. The Pro Bowl is the Pro Bowl, I’m done talking about that. I’m not really worried about that. I’m focused on the Super Bowl, I wasn’t gonna go to the Pro Bowl (anyways).”

John Maakaron
