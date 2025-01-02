Notebook: Sam LaPorta Back on Track in Lions Offense
The Detroit Lions offense has featured tight end Sam LaPorta heavily over the last several weeks.
After starting the season quieter than expected, the Iowa product has emerged into his expected form late in the year. Over his last four games, he has 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
After a standout rookie year, LaPorta's quiet start had even offensive coordinator Ben Johnson flummoxed. However, his recent stretch has been more of what's expected from the talented pass-catcher.
"I'll have to go back at the end of the year and look at why it didn't click sooner," Johnson said. "I really felt like early in the year we were gonna have some of the games that he's had over the last few. I know he's feeling as healthy as he has all year long, he's playing confident football right now. I know Jared has a lot of faith in him. I certainly felt that way earlier in the year too, so I can't tell you why it's different now than it was before, but we've always seen him as an integral part of what we do in the passing game and the ball just seems to be finding its way there right now."
Challenge of dealing with Minnesota Vikings wideouts
In Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions' defensive backs will face a tough test. With wide receivers such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson will be tested every play.
Interestingly, the Lions are tied for the league lead in defensive pass interference penalties with 18, while the Vikings lead the league in yards gained via opposing pass interference penalties with 328.
With the defense playing a scheme predicated on man coverage, the Lions' physical style will present a tough contrast for the Vikings' offense. However, Dan Campbell knows his team is excited for the challenge.
"We're not worried about that. We've got to play our style of football, we're gonna have to challenge when the time is right, and our guys are looking forward to this. Our DBs are looking for this," Campbell said. "They know this is a helluva matchup, but we know that we're gonna rely on them a lot. They're gonna have to do what they do, we're gonna have to be disruptive at times. We're gonna have to play some man, we're gonna have to play some zone as we do every game. This is a challenge. This is not something our guys are gonna back down from. Our guys are looking forward to it."
Nick Bosa says Lions viewed as 'fun team to play for'
Detroit has become a popular destination for players due to the nature of Campbell and the culture that he and the front office have constructed. Players around the league have taken notice and often have glowing remarks about the organization.
Most recently, San Francisco standout edge rusher Nick Bosa had high praise for the team. Following the Lions' Week 17 win over the 49ers, Bosa spoke highly of the organization.
"I don't think they're that different (from the 49ers). I think they've had a ton of injuries on defense, which hurts them," Bosa said. "But the mentality of the head coach, you can see it throughout everybody, it's really a cool team. I can see from afar that it's probably a fun team to play for. They come out and they play to win every game, and I respect that."
What makes Lions safeties special
With Pro Bowl rosters being announced Thursday, seven Lions were recognized with honors. The lone selection from Detroit's defense was Brian Branch, who earned the accolade for the first time in his career.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said the defender reminds him of himself with his approach to practice and performing.
"That player is so hard on himself it kind of reminds me of how I was as a player. Want to be perfect in everything, trying to perfect your craft in who you want to be, who you're trying to be. He asks the right questions, his practice habits are like no other," Glenn said. "That's pre-practice, during practice and after practice trying to improve. In every part of his game, he wants to make sure he's top notch. I'm not surprised that he's a Pro Bowler. That's not what he's looking at, he's just looking at trying to be the best he can. If anything like that comes along, it comes along. He just wants to be the best player he can."
On the contrary, fellow safety Kerby Joseph is viewed among the biggest snubs this season. He leads the league with nine interceptions and finished first among NFC players at his position in the fan vote, but was ultimately left off the team.
Glenn views the defender as a player worthy of the honor and believes others across the league do as well. However, it's worth noting that Joseph has developed a reputation for his play-style that has drawn ire from opponents across the league.
"To me, Kerby Joseph is a Pro Bowler also," Glenn explained. "He might not have it by name, but he is a Pro Bowler in my opinion. I think he's a pro bowler in a lot of people's opinion across this league, too. We know where that all comes from. But he is one of, if not the best safeties in this league."
The coordinator explained that he doesn't believe Joseph will need the extra motivation that comes with the snub. Joseph had two interceptions in a nationally televised game against the 49ers Monday, showing the entire league what he is capable of.
Glenn acknowledged that there was a motive for Joseph not receiving the necessary votes from other players and coaches to warrant recognition, but did not expand on it.
"I think we all know that, right?" Glenn said. "But it is what it is."
Blocked extra point explained
Detroit had an extra point blocked for the first time this season in the first quarter of their win over the 49ers. On the play, long-snapper Hogan Hatten appeared to get knocked over, which is thought to be a penalty due to a rule preventing opposing teams from hitting the snapper.
However, multiple trends have emerged over the course of the season as teams scheme up ways to block field goals. It has become more common for teams to try to disrupt the snapper physically, and Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that there is a gray area with what officials have been able to enforce.
Fipp praised the work done by officials across the league, but noted that the 49ers did rush the A gap in their efforts to block kicks throughout the night. He did not make excuses on behalf of the team, regardless of whether or not there was a rules violation on the play leading to the block.
"Ultimately, Hogan got caught off guard and that shouldn't happen. That starts with me and trickles down to him," Fipp said. "The whole rest of the game, they did the same thing and we protected it fine. For us, I'd say it's a lesson we've got to learn and hate learning things the hard way. That's really my job to prevent that from happening. And so, anyway, we've got to get ready for this week and get it fixed. I think we kind of fixed it in the game, so I feel good about it going forward. But it shouldn't happen, that was disappointing."