Key Changes to Ford Field in 2020

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions notified season ticket holders Friday that plans are still in place to host a certain number of fans this season. 

There remains a high level of uncertainty regarding if NFL fans will actually be able to attend games when the season starts. 

Detroit's divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, announced Thursday that their first two home games of the regular season will be played without fans in attendance.

According to the Lions team website, these are changes that have been made to Ford Field:

  • More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom
  • No tailgating will be allowed in stadium parking lots
  • Signage throughout the building reminding fans to socially distance
  • Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged
  • All fans and employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times
  • Capacities of club lounges and other spaces limited in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines
  • Fans required to be sitting or stationary when consuming food or beverages
  • Designated gates and entry times to be assigned to all incoming fans
  • Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium
  • All transactions will be cashless (credit or debit card only)

Opt out

Season ticket holders have now been given the option of opting out of attending games this season. 

If a deferment is made, the Lions have offered several incentives, including: 

  • A bonus 20% food/beverage/merchandise credit for every dollar rolled forward (maximum of $500 per account)
  • Opportunity to participate in any 2020-2021 home playoff game ticket lotteries
  • 2021 price freeze guarantee
  • Option to purchase additional 2020 tickets (subject to availability after fulfillment of exclusive STM Ticket Purchase Opportunities)

Even if a decision is made to opt out, season ticket holders will keep their current seat location (s), as well as maintain their seniority status. 

