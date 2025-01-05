Key Matchup: Justin Jefferson vs. Lions' Secondary
Aaron Glenn's secondary is going to be undeniably tested on Sunday night against the Vikings.
And it's not just because Minnesota signal-caller Sam Darnold is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, with a career-best 35 touchdowns and 4,153 yards to his name. Instead, it's also due to the Vikings’ deep receiving corps, which is highlighted by Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson.
Addison has caught 62 balls for 875 yards and nine touchdowns through 14 games this season, while Jefferson leads the way with 100 catches, 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jefferson has cemented himself as not only Minnesota's best pass-catcher, but also one of the most prolific receivers in today's game.
Now in his fifth NFL season, the LSU product has amassed north of 1,000 receiving yards each year, including a league-best 1,809 yards in 2022. During the aforementioned ‘22 campaign, he also caught an NFL-high 128 passes, and recorded a league-best 106.4 receiving yards per game and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
Fast-forward to the 2024 campaign, a season in which he's found himself catching passes from Darnold. Jefferson has established a tremendous rapport with the former journeyman quarterback, and so much so that he ranks No. 2 among all pass-catchers in receiving yards this season.
Additionally, in his first meeting with the Lions this season (Week 7), he caught seven balls for 81 yards and a score. At that juncture, Detroit's secondary was still equipped with its top cornerback, Carlton Davis. That is no longer the case, though, as Davis suffered a fractured jaw in Week 15 against the Bills and hasn't played a single snap since.
Jefferson has a chance to feast on Sunday against a Lions cornerbacks group that is now led by rookie Terrion Arnold and veteran defensive back Amik Robertson. Arnold and Robertson have each struggled this season, with zero interceptions to their names and Pro Football Focus pass-coverage grades of 48.8 and 62.1, respectively.
I'm expecting Jefferson to be a matchup nightmare for both Arnold and Robertson on the outside, as well as for the Lions’ secondary as a whole. Detroit has been subpar at defending the pass all season long. In fact, it's allowed the second-most passing yards to opponents (4,006), plus the most yards per game to opposing wide receivers (per PFF).
Glenn had high praise for the standout Vikings receiver earlier this week.
“I think he’s one of the toughest guys playing in that position,” the Detroit defensive play-caller expressed. “He’s an old-school player, in my opinion. It’s almost like he’s a defensive guy playing receiver.”
In nine career games against the Lions, Jefferson has produced 69 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns. Four of those games have come at Ford Field, in which the game-changing wideout has amassed a staggering 43 catches for 730 yards and two scores.
On Sunday, I'm predicting the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to finish with eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.