Report: Alex Anzalone to Play Against Vikings, Snap Count Monitored
The Detroit Lions will have one of their defensive leaders back out on the football field in their most important game of the season.
Accordint to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone will suit up for the Lions against the Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football.
"Alex Anzalone is coming back tonight," NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared. "One of the play-making linebackers on the Lions, really one of the leaders of their defense. He is a mad-man on the field. You watch him play, I mean this guy does it all, and now he is going to play just a couple weeks after fracturing his forearm. Was officially activated yesterday, will play tonight. My understanding is that they're gonna monitor his snaps and he will wear a special pad on his forearm to protect him. But he is in."
Detroit's defense is certainly going to gain a key player who can assist in pass coverage and help the defense execute at a higher level.
After suffering a fractured left arm against the Jaguars, the Lions' defense has given up more yards and more points in the month of December.
Anzalone indicated it was a collaborative effort that included himself, the coaching staff and the training staff when the decision was being discussed this week about his return.
“It’s a collaborative effort. I think that they do a really good job in the training room, our team doctors. They don’t really try to put us in crazy harm’s way," Anzalone said. "Obviously, there are risks of playing with injury and coming back, but at the same time they do a really good job of getting you ready and putting you out there prepared."