Live Blog: Follow Lions' Preseason Finale Against Texans
Saturday is a big day for many members of the Detroit Lions' roster.
Detroit will square off with the Houston Texans in the preseason finale, which will be the final chance for players on the fringes of the roster to impress the coaching staff.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell is in a much different situation than he was when he took over the team. In his first season, the team was trying to find gems to build around. Now, the team has an abundance of talent that will likely result in players who don't make the roster being coveted elsewhere.
As a result, the organization has plenty of tough decisions to make in depth spots. With so many established talents, the available roster spots are few and far between.
Because the Lions have held their practice squad in such high regard in years past, Campbell is also hoping to build the strongest possible group in that area. As a result, the Lions' ultimate goal is to build the best possible 69-man roster, factoring in the 16 available practice squad slots.
“It’ll be tough. I feel like every year it gets a little bit harder to decide what you want to do. I just keep bringing it up, we’re looking for the best 69 players we can find, and how do we keep all of them? Because we’re going to need all of them," Campbell said earlier in the week. "That’s the challenge. We’ve got some pretty good competitions going, we’ve got some guys who have really raised their play, and they’ve caught our eye. There are some guys here, certainly, my mind’s not made up. My eyes are open. We’re going to take it down to the wire and see if some of these guys really can just take that next little jump, because they’ve really grown a lot. We’ll see.”
When making final roster decisions, Campbell leans on the expertise of general manager Brad Holmes to identify which players could make it through waivers and return on the practice squad.
"I lean on Brad (Holmes) for that, man. I use his judgement, and I don’t know he’s ever been wrong that I can think of in five years. If he says somebody’s going to make it through, they make it through, and I trust that. From my standpoint, it’s pretty easy. It’s a lot harder for him, but for me, when he says it, he’s been right."
Follow along for live updates all throughout Saturday's matchup between the Lions and Texans.
12:30 p.m. -- The Lions are debuting a new look Saturday, wearing white pants at home with their blue jersey.