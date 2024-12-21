Lions Week 16 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions are hoping to get closer to the NFC's top seed with a win on Sunday over the Chicago Bears.
However, they are tied atop the standings with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, Lions fans should be rooting for the Seahawks and Commanders to beat the two teams on Sunday to allow Detroit to re-open a lead if they can knock off Chicago.
With so much at stake, the Lions are facing a must-win scenario to keep the Eagles and Vikings at bay. It's particularly important to keep the Vikings away, as they are threatening for the division and would force Detroit to play in the postseason on the road.
The Lions' young core has been able to build confidence in situations like this through the experience they've built. Dan Campbell explained that the players and coaches alike can generate the necessary belief in themselves to succeed through pressure by repping them in practice and winning big games, such as the two they won in the postseason last year.
“I think you put them in it, and we’ve been doing that now going on four years, really. And it’s like anything else, it’s baby steps," Campbell said. "I mean, you’ve just – you’ve got to work your way to it and you’ve got to gain a confidence, and the only way you gain confidence in those situations is by being under fire and doing it in real time, so you start it in practice, you begin to figure out who you can depend on, who’s going to show up for you in crunch time, and then you get in the games and you – those guys start making plays.
"I mean, you can see where (Jared) Goff’s gone now and, man, our backs, David Montgomery, (Jahmyr) Gibbs, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, the whole O-line, really," Campbell explained further. "So, it’s just – those guys have done a really good job of embracing it, and they’re the ones who make it come to life, they really do. And so, for them, it’s the next down, it’s not, ‘Oh crap, this is fourth down.’ It’s, ‘This is the next down in front of us, so we’re trying to convert for a first down or a touchdown.’”
Week 16 rooting guide
Giants (2-12) at Falcons (7-7) -- Giants
Cardinals (7-7) at Panthers (3-11) -- Panthers
Rams (8-6) at Jets (4-10) -- Jets
Eagles (12-2) at Commanders (9-5) -- Commanders
Vikings (12-2) at Seahawks (8-6) -- Seahawks
49ers (6-8) at Dolphins (6-8) -- Dolphins
Buccaneers (8-6) at Cowboys (6-8) -- Buccaneers
Saints (5-9) at Packers (10-4) -- Saints