'Keep It Simple': Kyle Allen Shares Approach to Backup QB Battle
Detroit Lions backup quarterback Kyle Allen has an opportunity, over the course of the next month, to compete to play behind a signal-caller he knew from mutual friends and high-school football.
The transition to playing in Detroit has been pretty seamless, as head coach Dan Campbell runs his training camps similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with an emphasis on competition and physicality.
After practice on Thursday morning, Detroit Lions OnSI caught up with the 29-year-old.
**Questions and answers lightly edited for length and clarity
What are your initial impressions of camp with the Lions?
Kyle Allen: “It’s been great. You hear training camp is hard here, you hear there’s a lot of emphasis put on it. It’s been hard, but it’s been great. I came from Pittsburgh, from last year, and it’s kind of the same type of mentality there. I’m really enjoying it.”
Why was Detroit the right fit for you in free agency?
Allen: “I’ve always enjoyed watching this organization from afar. I’ve always respected it, especially since coach Campbell’s come here and Jared came here and built it up from what it was. When the opportunity came, it was just a great opportunity to be a part of a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl, which is what I’ve been working for. So I’m pumped about it.”
What is your approach to this camp and the entire preseason?
Allen: “Same way I’ve done it for eight years. Play as good as you can play, control what you can control and let the chips fall where they may. Put yourself in a good enough position to prepare and play like you know how to play. Keep it simple.”
How are you feeling about your performance through the first four days?
Allen: “I feel great, man. It’s been a lot being on a bunch of different teams, but it’s been really cool to see a bunch of different ball, see a bunch of different defenses, learn new offenses. A lot of experience overall and football knowledge, so it’s been valuable for me and good to put it to use.”
What are your impressions of John Morton's offense
Allen: “It’s great. It’s a very high level offense. It’s a lot of offense, in general. But it’s been great. It’s really detailed, I think guys are really liking it. I can’t say how it was before, I wasn’t here before, but from everything I’ve seen, it’s been great.”
What has been like working with Jared Goff?
Allen: “I knew Jared when I was younger, just from high school football and mutual friends and stuff. But it’s been fun being with him in a football environment and business environment. He’s super detailed, a hard worker. He’s really smart, been around a bunch and won a lot of games and I’m learning a lot from him. It’s cool to be around him.”
You've had a chance to see Isaac TeSlaa and target him, what are your impressions of his game?
Allen: “He’s been great. He’s a hard worker, he’s fast, gets it. He’s just got to keep learning the rookie things, get in the playbook, get out there and get some reps. I’m excited to see him in preseason and live football, I think he’s gonna shine.”
How are you approaching the Hall of Fame game, as it is expected you and Hendon Hooker will be playing a significant amount in the preseason.
Allen: “Same as every other preseason game I’ve played in, man. Just prepare, go out and enjoy it, have fun, do your job and move on.”