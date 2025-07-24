Lions QB Addresses Strong Worries About New Staff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff faces a new challenge in his fifth year with the team.
After three outstanding years with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson calling the shots, including a 2024 season in which he was an MVP finalist, Goff and the offense have new leadership. John Morton takes over the reins, and many are questioning how well Goff will adjust to the new voice.
However, Goff was candid after the team's training camp practice Thursday that he believes the team will have less of an adjustment period than many on the outside predict.
Morton having previously been on staff certainly helps, and there is some carryover, but Goff feels like the team is having a smooth transition under its new offensive coordinator.
"It's hard to explain, but I'll try to explain it in a quick way here. In every offense, there's formation shifts, motions, routes, run plays, protections," Goff said. "You know, I can keep going, cadences, ways you get in and out of the huddle. A lot of the stuff we're doing, in those eight things I just named, it is the same, and some of it's different. So it's hard to answer that question, you know, ‘What's different?’ some of it's the exact same, and some of it is a little bit different. And I'm not going to go into the minutia of what is different, but I think the transition from what we were doing last year to him is a lot lesser than it than you guys are making it seem.”
The voice itself is one of the biggest changes, as Goff noted that Morton sounds different. However, there's plenty of carryover from Johnson to Morton in terms of scheme, and the transition has been a smooth one.
"He just sounds different in my ear, I guess. We're running a lot of the same stuff. Some of the stuff's different, some of the stuff's new," Goff explained. "But I don't think it's any bit abnormal from every other team adding new stuff. That's kind of what we're doing, and it's been a good process."
Secondary presents challenges for first-team offense
The defense has presented plenty of issues for the offense throughout the early part of training camp, with the secondary in particular standing out. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch comprise one of the league's best safety duos, while D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold have caused issues for the receivers as well.
Even with the Lions boasting such strong talent at the top of the depth chart, there have been opportunities for players to step in and make plays in the secondary. On Thursday, safety Erick Hallett notched a pick-six against Goff.
With the Lions' secondary presenting such a strong challenge, the veteran passer has been tested in practice in a way that he feels will be beneficial for the regular season.
"Yeah, they're competitive, man. They really are. T.A. (Arnold) and D.J. (Reed) out there at corner, obviously Branch and Kerby speak for themselves," Goff said. "Those two guys, I tell people all the time, 'I get to practice against two of the best safeties in the league every day.' It's good for me. They're so dang good and they make it hard on me, (they) move around and pre-snap make it hard. It's a lot of fun, and those corners are really good as well."