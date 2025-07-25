With Pads Being Worn Friday, Detroit Lions Are Ready to Rumble
The Detroit Lions are certainly ready for padded practices to begin.
Over their last two practices, there has been plenty of tension and intensity. The physicality has boiled over at times, with scuffles breaking out throughout Thursday's practice.
For the second practice in a row, head coach Dan Campbell had to put a pause to practice and address the team regarding it's physicality. On Tuesday, defensive back Morice Norris was kicked out of practice for tackling in a non-padded drill.
"As a defensive player, there is a very fine line, and it's a line that our head coach wants us to toe. But you've got to be able to toe it and not cross it," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "It's as simple as that, when you don't have pads on, don't take guys to the ground. Everything else, Dan is all good with. Everybody, Rod Wood, everybody wants guys being aggresive, punching at the ball. But at the same time, we don't collarbones, A.C. joints and all of that laying on the field. So it's about knowing how to practice, being a pro and going out and perfecting your craft."
Thursday, there were several scuffles that broke out between members of the offense and defense. Brian Branch and Amon-Ra St. Brown were jawing back and forth, Brodric Martin and Giovanni Manu got into it, and Anthony Pittman tossed Jabari Small to the ground to set off a mini scrum between the third-team units.
As a result, it can be inferred that everyone on the roster is eager for padded practices to begin and the heightened intensity that comes with contact in this setting. Friday's practice is also open to season ticket holders, s there will also be excitement with fans at the facility for the first time this year.
"There's tension, they're ready to play football. The non-padded practices definitely have worn thin on the players. They're ready. So if you go out there Friday and the weather's nice, it's must-see. Must-see," this writer said. "There's gonna be physicality, there's gonna be some issues. It's great. I think there's gonna be some great opportunities to see what's going on."
Detroit plays its first preseason game a week from Thursday, as it will take part in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio against the Los Angeles Chargers.
